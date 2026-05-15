SEND Parents & Professionals - I Want To Speak With You!

Four weeks ago, I started this series with a single sentence: "Nobody designed occupational wellbeing support for people who can't leave their stressor."



Over twenty posts, I've laid out why I believe that's true and what I think needs to change:

- Conventional wellbeing support was designed for reducible stress. SEND stress isn't reducible - the entire paradigm fails this population.

- The biology of chronic, inescapable stress is distinct, measurable, and progressively damaging. HPA-axis dysregulation, mitochondrial impairment, chronic inflammation, gut-brain axis disruption - this isn't burnout as a metaphor - it's biological damage.

- Metabolic psychology isn't a replacement for therapy - it's the foundation that makes therapy and everything else actually work.

- Anti-Fragility (building biological stress capacity) is the only viable long-term goal when the stressor cannot be removed.



This isn't just theory for me - it's personal and it's why I pivoted away from the "sexy" executive wellness space to serve the community I'm part of SEND (Special Educational Needs & Disabilities) parents and professionals who work with SEND children/adults, and the conversations I'm having are confirming what I suspected.



In my most recent podcast episode, I spoke with Simon Grant - a SEND parent who shared how changes to his family's metabolic health made a profound difference in the behaviour, communication, and regulation of his autistic son, and improved the quality of life not just of his brilliant son, but the whole family!

- Real changes, not theory, not aspiration, but hard measurable results.



These are the stories that need to be heard and I want more of them.



So here's my invitation:

- If you're a SEND parent who has seen the impact of metabolic health changes (in yourself or your child) I want to hear your story.

- If you're a SEND care or education professional who has experienced the chronic stress I've been describing in this series and has something to say about the support that's available (or isn't) - I want to give you a platform.

- If you work in SEND care or education and you see the gaps in wellbeing provision every single day - come on the podcast and tell me what's missing.

I'm not looking for polished stories or perfect outcomes... I'm looking for honest conversations about what the reality of SEND stress actually looks like and what we can do about it.



There's tons of support for SEND individuals themselves (which is absolutely fantastic!) but there's next to nothing supporting those through whom those interventions need to flow...



Drop me a message - let's talk.



The metabolic psychology conversation for the SEND community is just getting started and I want your voice in it.



#SENDWellbeing

#MetabolicPsychology

#AntiFragility

#SEND

#Podcast