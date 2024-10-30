It's hard to imagine the levels of propaganda it would have taken to pull this scam off...

As part of the research for my book, I got deep into the literature on fatty acids and it was disgusting to see just how deep the "heart health hypothesis" infiltrated and skewed the science...

- Accepted as proven fact, not hypothesis to be tested...

- Adopted as dogma, not allowed to be questioned...

The groupthink and mania which Ansel Keys and his ilk whipped up back in the day sent us spiraling down the path to a pandemic of metabolic dysfunction and chronic disease...

But...

Slowly and surely the scales are falling from people's eyes and the truth is emerging...

Animal fats (saturated fats) have been with us and vital to our nutrition and well-being for eons, yet this explosion of metabolic dysfunction and chronic disease has only been with us for circa 70 or so years... 🤔

If it cannot be made at home or without major industrial machinery and/or industrial processing - it doesn't belong in your body folks... 🤷‍♂️

Get your diet back in line with your physiology - you are a Hypercarnivore - eat like one... 👇