For decades, dietary fat and cholesterol have been public health villains. They have been blamed for heart disease, strokes, and other chronic illnesses, resulting in global dietary guidelines that promote low-fat, high-carbohydrate diets. Yet, these recommendations rest on fragile foundations, fraught with methodological errors and ideological bias. Emerging evidence suggests that this paradigm is not only scientifically flawed but actually harmful to human health.

I explore the origins of the myth linking saturated fat and cholesterol to cardiovascular disease, critiquing the weak evidence supporting this hypothesis, and highlighting the essential role these nutrients play in human health. Framed within the context of human physiology as hypercarnivores, this discussion underscores the necessity of revising outdated dietary guidelines and embracing a science-based perspective on nutrition.

The Origins of the Dietary Fat and Cholesterol Myth

The demonization of dietary fat and cholesterol is rooted in the mid-20th century and, more specifically, the work of physiologist Ancel Keys. In his influential Seven Countries Study (1970), Keys presented data that appeared to show a correlation between saturated fat intake and cardiovascular mortality. However, the study's flaws were numerous:

1. Data Cherry-Picking

Keys selectively included data from seven countries that supported his hypothesis while omitting data from others, such as France and Switzerland, where high saturated fat consumption coincided with low rates of heart disease. Had all available data been included, the correlation would have vanished (Teicholz, 2014).

2. Lack of Controlled Variables

The study failed to account for other significant factors, such as sugar consumption, smoking rates, and lifestyle differences, which could have influenced cardiovascular outcomes (Ravnskov, 2010).

3. Global Influence of Keys' Hypothesis

Despite its flaws, Keys’ hypothesis gained traction, particularly in the United States. The American Heart Association (AHA) adopted his findings, influencing dietary guidelines and public health messaging. The simplicity of the "fat causes heart disease" narrative made it easy to communicate, even as scientific nuances were ignored.

Additionally, economic and political factors contributed to the low-fat diet narrative. The rise of processed food industries coincided with campaigns promoting low-fat, carbohydrate-heavy products. By vilifying fat and cholesterol, these industries created a market for low-fat alternatives, many of which were high in sugar and refined carbohydrates. This shift, ironically, contributed to an epidemic of metabolic diseases, including obesity and type 2 diabetes (Lustig, 2012).

Scientific Shortcomings of the Heart Health Hypothesis

A closer look at the evidence purportedly linking saturated fat and cholesterol to cardiovascular disease reveals critical flaws:

1. Epidemiological Limitations

Observational studies form the backbone of the heart health hypothesis, yet these studies can only identify correlations, not causation. For instance, populations consuming diets high in saturated fat but low in refined carbohydrates - such as the Masai of East Africa or the Inuit - exhibit little to no cardiovascular disease (Stefansson, 1956).

2. The Mischaracterization of Cholesterol

Cholesterol is often simplistically categorized as "good" (HDL) or "bad" (LDL). However, LDL cholesterol exists in different forms, and its impact on health depends on particle size and density. Small, dense LDL particles—often elevated by high-sugar diets—are far more atherogenic than large, buoyant LDL particles, which are not associated with increased cardiovascular risk (Krauss, 2010).

3. Failure of Dietary Fat Interventions

Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) consistently fail to show that reducing saturated fat intake improves cardiovascular outcomes. A systematic review by Siri-Tarino et al. (2010) found no significant evidence linking saturated fat consumption to increased heart disease risk. Similarly, the Women's Health Initiative, one of the largest dietary fat trials, found no benefit from a low-fat diet in reducing heart disease or stroke (Howard et al., 2006).

4. Inflammation and Insulin Resistance as Root Causes

The modern diet's reliance on refined carbohydrates and seed oils has shifted the focus to chronic inflammation and insulin resistance as primary drivers of cardiovascular disease. Saturated fats, by contrast, have minimal impact on inflammatory markers and play a stabilizing role in cellular membranes (Harcombe et al., 2015).

Dietary Fats and Cholesterol: Essential for Human Health

The vilification of dietary fats and cholesterol overlooks their crucial roles in human physiology. These nutrients are far more than mere sources of energy - they are fundamental to cellular function, systemic health, and even survival.

1. Cell Membrane Function

Cholesterol is a structural component of every cell membrane, providing rigidity and regulating fluidity. This enables the proper functioning of membrane proteins, including receptors, ion channels, and transporters, all of which are critical to cellular communication and nutrient absorption (Yeagle, 1985).

2. Hormone Production

Cholesterol is the precursor for steroid hormones, including cortisol, aldosterone, and sex hormones such as oestrogen and testosterone. These hormones regulate stress response, electrolyte balance, and reproductive health. Low cholesterol levels can disrupt these systems, leading to hormonal imbalances (Berg et al., 2002).

3. Brain Health

Cholesterol is vital for the brain, where it supports myelin formation and synaptic function. Cognitive decline, depression, and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's have been linked to insufficient cholesterol (Björkhem & Meaney, 2004).

4. Essential Fatty Acids

Fats supply essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6, which the body cannot produce. Omega-3s, in particular, are anti-inflammatory and essential for cardiovascular, immune, and cognitive health (Calder, 2015). Deficiencies in these fats can impair brain development, cardiovascular function, and immune response.

Humans are Hypercarnivores

Human evolutionary history positions us as hypercarnivores - predominantly meat-eaters - adapted to diets rich in animal fat and protein. Fossil evidence, such as isotopic analysis of early Homo sapiens bones, shows that animal-sourced foods were primary dietary staples (Ben-Dor et al., 2021).

Our relatively small colons and large, acidic stomachs are indicative of a digestive system optimized for nutrient-dense, animal-based foods rather than fiber-heavy plant matter. Animal fat, rich in energy and fat-soluble vitamins, supported the metabolic demands of our large brains and active lifestyles. Attempts to replace these evolutionary staples with low-fat, plant-based alternatives contradict the physiological adaptations that underpin human health.

The Ideological Basis of Fat and Cholesterol Demonization

The persistence of the anti-fat narrative is not purely scientific. Its survival is partly due to ideological and economic interests. Governments, health organizations, and industries have been reluctant to admit the failures of decades-long dietary guidelines. Simultaneously, the processed food industry benefits from the promotion of carbohydrate-rich, low-fat products.

Public health campaigns, seeking to simplify complex issues, have clung to outdated ideas about fat and cholesterol. This inertia has hindered the adoption of new evidence, leaving millions to follow guidelines that may do more harm than good.

Conclusion

The demonization of dietary fat and cholesterol is a product of flawed science, political agendas, and economic interests. Contrary to the heart health hypothesis, these nutrients are not only harmless but essential to human health. From supporting cell membranes and hormone production to fuelling brain function and cardiovascular health, fats and cholesterol play a vital role in human physiology and evolution.

As we confront the modern epidemics of chronic disease, it is imperative to reexamine dietary guidelines, shifting away from ideologically driven narratives and toward evidence-based nutrition. Only by doing so can we restore dietary fat and cholesterol to their rightful place in a healthy human diet.

References: