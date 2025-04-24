Ricky’s Substack

Ricky's Substack

Reset Your Rhythm: How Circadian Health Transforms Sleep, Energy & Longevity – Deep Dive

Episode 2 in my 5-part mini-series with Roderick Lambert
Apr 24, 2025
Is your internal clock out of sync…? And is this costing you your health…? In this week’s Deep Dive episode, we continue the mini-series with Roderick Lambert and Ricky Du Plessis, discussing circadian rhythms to explore how aligning your daily habits with your body's natural 24-hour cycle can lead to better your sleep quality, give you sharper focus, improved energy, and a longer, healthier life.

You’ll learn:

  • What circadian rhythms really are, and why they matter for every cell in your body!

  • How hormones like cortisol, melatonin, and adenosine influence your sleep-wake cycles!

  • The hidden toll of shift work, late nights, and “social jet lag”!

  • Simple strategies to sync your lifestyle with your biological clock!

  • How aligning with nature’s rhythms boosts recovery, energy, and most importantly - your metabolic health!

This episode lays the groundwork for reclaiming your health by working with your biology, not against it—no supplements or fads required.

BONUS: Turn all the wisdom in this podcast into action - get Roderick’s brand-new video guide: how to burn fat in your sleep. Just 2 videos & 7 steps. Currently on sale for only $27 at

https://5daysleepmethod.com/

Links to some of data & resources upon which this discussion was based:

If you would like a more comprehensive list of the research which has informed this discussion (because space within the episode description is limited), please sign up to Roderick’s mailing list via https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/profile

Roderick also has some affiliate links to help you harness the power of light to align your Circadian Rhythms (products he uses daily):

Use code MMH10 for a 10% discount. Free global shipping.

10% discount automatically added at check-out via this link.

Where to find Roderick Lambert:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):

Conquering King Stomach (my book):

