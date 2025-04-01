Ladies & Gentlemen

I am extremely pleased to now have launched my podcast:

The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - where science meets real-life strategies for optimizing metabolic health and overall well-being. This podcast dives deep into the lifestyle factors that influence human metabolic health & wellness, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, supplementation, grounding, and light exposure.

What to expect:

- Guest Interview Series (Mondays): Unscripted conversations with top researchers, doctors, scientists, health coaches and thought leaders in metabolic health, biohacking, and longevity.

- Deep Dive Series (Thursdays): Topic specific & science-backed deep dives into the key principles of metabolic optimization.

The aim is simple - to arm you with actionable & evidence-based strategies you can apply today to start correcting, optimizing, and enhancing your health span across your lifespan.

Who is this show for?

If you’re health-conscious, curious about metabolic health, and looking for practical, science-backed solutions, this podcast is for you! Whether you’re new to the space or a seasoned biohacker, you’ll find valuable insights to take your well-being to the next level.

Where to watch/listen?

- Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/rickyduplessis?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=4nosyy

- Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/pa/pbblog-ty76m-135f9c7

- YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJZJtVK0EO5EzjT8eNjIe7u_X0rj1H-Cq&si=DT09JFYy8_RIAw84

- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/718m5TmL7Budl8FEJvFBwQ?si=Rf3kikCgTvKTEgNDTULjug&preview=video&pi=z-STbo5YSTuD9

Don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review – let’s build a healthier future together!