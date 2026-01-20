Unfortunately, our crowdfunding campaign across December into early January wasn't a success for BioSymm Technologies Ltd



Whilst that's obviously very disappointing, it's also great learning for us because it tells us that the product-market-fit wasn't right and that's better to know about before spending huge money on development costs... 😉



So, on behalf of my co-founders and I, I want to share a very heartfelt "THANK YOU!!!" to the six of you who had backed our campaign - your support is appreciated beyond what I have the words to express 🙌 And also to everyone who did me the kindness of sharing our campaign with your networks - it's hugely appreciated 😁



This isn't the end, rather it's an opportunity to redirect and ensure we create something which our customers actually want and see value in - best I can tell, that's the key difference between success and failure in business, so best to get it right... 🤞



As such, we will now be focusing on establishing the right product-market-fit before reconsidering funding options.



Per recent posts, we are focused on providing support to the parents of children with special needs (like me) because this is a massively underserved and deserving market - so keep an eye out for our upcoming content and polls 👍



Thanks again you absolute bloody legends 🤝

BioSymm Technologies Ltd

Joel Smalley

Dr Jerry Sims

Clarence Bissessar