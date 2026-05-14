Metabolic Psychology Isn't a "Sexy" Message... But It's The Necessary One!

Let me be honest about something here - I know full well that metabolic psychology isn’t “sexy”.

I’ve been in the metabolic health space for years, and the metabolic health space (almost all of it) is focused on the sexy stuff...

- High-performing executives optimising their edge

- Health-conscious professionals dialling in their body composition

- Biohackers chasing cognitive performance

- Athletes pushing their limits

That’s where the biggest audience is - that’s where most of the money is, and that’s where most of the attention goes...

And I was building in that direction too - that’s what BioSymm Technologies Ltd started off aimed at...

Then last December happened - Christmas 2025 happened...

- My son’s sensory needs escalated...

- His emotional dysregulation escalated...

- His eating regressed...

- The part of our day & routine that were already hard became significantly harder...

- The meltdowns intensified...

The emotional and physical demands on my family went to a level that made me realize that everything else I was working on was missing the point...

I went looking for help and what I found made me realize something that changed the direction of everything I’m doing!

There is almost nothing practical and effective available to SEND parents & professionals to help them avoid mental health crisis - everything seems poised to strike only after crisis has taken hold...

This is the community that NEEDS the metabolic psychology awareness MOST!!!

- They’re SEND parents lying awake at 2am...

- They’re care workers finishing a shift of physical interventions with nothing left in the tank...

- They’re educators managing a classroom of complex needs while their own biology is quietly falling apart underneath them...

Practically no-one is telling them how burnout isn’t inevitable or that there are things that can be done to build their stress resilience...

Because it’s not glamorous. There’s no aspirational lifestyle brand in burnout prevention for SEND parents and professionals...

But the science doesn’t care about the perceived “sexiness” of the marketability - it cares about the biological reality - and so do I...

Your HPA axis dysregulates the same way under chronic stress, whether you’re a CEO or a SEND carer, and your mitochondria don’t bother checking your job title before they start failing due to chronic overload...

That’s why I pivoted, that’s why I’m here, yelling this “unsexy” message from the rooftops...

The metabolic health space has plenty of people serving those who want to perform & look better, but almost nobody is serving those who are just trying to survive the day without breaking...

Metabolic psychology is the tangible difference in my own ability to show up for my SEND son and my family!

So, here I am - a voice in the wilderness shouting that the chronic stress of SEND care doesn’t have to wipe you out...

Metabolic psychology can help you build your anti-fragility!

#MetabolicPsychology

#AntiFragility

#SEND