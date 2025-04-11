The Myth of "Burning Calories"

Modern health culture is obsessed with “burning”…

Burn calories…

Burn fat...

Burn off that indulgent weekend...

Step into most gyms, and you’ll see the outcome of this philosophy: rows of people grinding on treadmills, stair climbers, bikes, etc. All “cardio machines” designed not to develop function, but to create caloric deficit.

However, the problem is that this thinking isn’t just outdated - it’s actually biologically incoherent…

It assumes that energy expenditure is the central purpose of movement, and it treats movement as optional, meaning a strategy you implement if you’ve over-consumed and need to ‘pay your penance’… When in reality, movement is absolutely not optional - it is foundational to health and more than that, it’s instructional in how our health is constructed.

Your body interprets movement not merely as activity, but as a critical signal. Movement applies mechanical forces to tissues, and your body responds with structural and biochemical changes – a process known as “mechanotransduction” which is the conversion of physical force into a biological response. It is the ‘language’ via which movement talks to your cells and your cells respond.

Mechanotransduction is the cellular foundation of training adaptation, metabolic regulation, structural integrity, and even cognition. It doesn’t ‘burn calories’ so much as it tells your tissues what to do, how to adapt, and how to achieve & maintain homeostasis. It regulates immune function, mitochondrial biogenesis, inflammation, and insulin sensitivity. It even plays a role in mental health by modulating brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), vagal tone, and neuroimmune function.

In short, movement is not something you do to undo or justify consumption - it is something you MUST do to signal to your body to build health and resilience.

This essay aims to break away from the shallow model of exercise-as-energy-debt and instead present a deeper, mechanistically accurate framework. I argue for mechanotransduction as a primary input into human biology and one that aligns tightly with our evolutionary heritage as hypercarnivorous apex predators, whose survival and physiology were inseparable from movement and load.

What Is Mechanotransduction?

Mechanotransduction is the biological process by which mechanical forces - such as tension, compression, or shear - are converted into cellular signals that alter gene expression, protein synthesis, and tissue remodelling. It is the core mechanism through which the body senses and responds to its physical environment.

This process governs how:

Muscle grows or atrophies based on load.

Bone becomes denser or weaker depending on strain.

Tendons remodel or degenerate in response to tension.

Connective tissue adapts to stretching and force.

Even organs like the brain, liver, and adipose tissue respond to mechanical cues.

Where caloric theories focus on how much energy is expended, mechanotransduction focuses on what kind of message is being delivered. Different movements deliver different messages, and these messages influence virtually every tissue system in the body.

Mechanotransduction occurs through a few key stages:

1. Mechanical Stimulus

Mechanical stimuli include tension (stretching), compression (loading), shear (sliding force), hydrostatic pressure, and vibrational stress. These forces are generated through movement - especially functional, weight-bearing, full-range motion involving variable load and instability. Activities like sprinting, lifting, crawling, throwing, and climbing all produce rich mechanical environments.

2. Mechanocoupling and Signal Transduction

Cells have specialized structures that sense force. These include:

Integrins – transmembrane receptors that connect the extracellular matrix (ECM) to the cytoskeleton.

Mechanosensitive ion channels – Channels like Piezo1/2 play a critical role in translating membrane tension into ion influx and downstream signalling, interacting with the cytoskeleton to regulate this process (Nourse and Pathak, 2017).

Primary cilia – cellular antennae that detect fluid flow and pressure.

The actin cytoskeleton – Mechanical deformation is transmitted to the nucleus via the cytoskeleton, consistent with tensegrity models of cellular architecture (Ingber, 2003). Tension transmitted to the nucleus via the cytoskeleton can also activate transcription factors like YAP and TAZ, which are central to tissue growth and cellular adaptation (Dupont et al., 2011).

Once stimulated, these structures activate signalling pathways including:

mTORC1 – a central regulator of protein synthesis and cell growth.

MAPK/ERK – a pathway involved in cell survival, proliferation, and differentiation.

YAP/TAZ – nuclear transcription co-factors activated by cytoskeletal tension, central to tissue growth and repair.

AMPK and PGC-1α – which regulate mitochondrial biogenesis and energy balance.

These signalling cascades result in the alteration of gene transcription, protein translation, cell proliferation, and matrix remodelling - precisely the adaptations we associate with “getting stronger,” “improving fitness,” or “being healthier.”

3. Cellular and Tissue Adaptation

Once these pathways are activated, tissues respond accordingly:

Muscle fibres increase in size (hypertrophy), contractile strength, and mitochondrial content (Hornberger et al., 2006).

Tendons and ligaments realign their collagen and elastin fibres (Wang et al., 2006).

Bones undergo microarchitecture remodelling, becoming denser and more resilient (Turner, 1998).

Cartilage alters proteoglycan production to handle load better.

Even brain tissue shows increased neuroplasticity and vascular perfusion.

Importantly, these responses are load specific. Sprinting creates different adaptations than walking. Squatting creates different signals than cycling. Mechanotransduction doesn’t just care that you moved - it cares HOW you moved.

The Body as an Anticipatory System

One of the most profound aspects of mechanotransduction is its role in biological anticipation. Your body is constantly adapting in response to mechanical inputs, not to survive the present moment, but to be better prepared for future demands.

For example:

If you deadlift, the load is a mechanical message to the bone, tendon, fascia, and muscle to become stronger, not because of what happened, but in case it happens again.

If you carry weight over distance, your intervertebral discs respond with hydration and tensile resilience.

If you move through complex terrain barefoot, your nervous system enhances proprioception and foot muscle coordination.

This is why mechanotransduction underpins so many “invisible” benefits of physical activity: improved balance, reduced injury risk, better postural integrity, higher resting energy expenditure, and long-term metabolic efficiency.

What’s most crucial is that this isn’t limited to young athletes. All humans - regardless of age, size, or current ability - respond to mechanical signals because that’s how our physiology is built!

Mechanotransduction vs. the Calorie-Burning Model

Let’s pause and contrast this with the dominant narrative around exercise.

The calorie-burning model of movement encourages you to:

View exercise as punishment for eating or a penance to earn future eating.

Focus on duration over functionality, intensity or complexity.

Favour steady-state cardio over functional load-bearing activity.

Track progress by caloric deficit rather than adaptation.

This creates dysfunctional behaviour:

People grind through cardio routines that offer minimal mechanical signal and poor tissue adaptation.

They ignore mobility, coordination, and resilience in favour of “sweat sessions.”

They under-eat after training, weakening tissue remodelling and immune recovery.

They view movement as optional, a hack to manage diet, rather than a requirement for health.

By contrast, a mechanotransduction-first model encourages:

Movement as a primary input, not an optional afterthought.

Emphasis on quality of signal over quantity of output.

Training that enhances structural adaptation, not just energy expenditure.

A long-term view of health, not just short-term weight control.

Mechanotransduction reframes training as self-regulation, not self-punishment.

Mechanotransduction and Metabolic Health: Movement as Metabolic Instruction

We tend to think of metabolic health as a product of nutrition and body composition, meaning eat less sugar, lose body fat, improve insulin sensitivity – the issue is that while these are certainly valid levers, they’re only part of the picture.

Metabolic regulation isn’t just chemical, it’s also mechanical and mechanotransduction is the missing link.

Every organ involved in energy metabolism (muscle, liver, fat, pancreas) is responsive to mechanical signals. When you move with intensity and range, your tissues translate those signals into molecular adaptations that improve energy use, reduce inflammation, and increase mitochondrial efficiency.

Let’s unpack the mechanisms by which mechanotransduction improves metabolic health.

1. Insulin Sensitivity and Glucose Regulation

Mechanical load directly improves insulin sensitivity through both insulin-dependent and insulin-independent pathways.

During resistance or sprint training, skeletal muscle translocates GLUT4 transporters to the cell membrane independent of insulin (Wojtaszewski et al., 2000). This allows for increased glucose uptake and disposal without spiking insulin.

Regular mechanical loading also upregulates insulin receptor expression and enhances post-receptor signalling pathways (IR/IRS-1/PI3K/Akt), improving overall responsiveness (Goodyear & Kahn, 1998).

In contrast, sedentary behaviour downregulates insulin sensitivity in as little as 24–48 hours, even if calorie intake remains constant (Hamburg et al., 2007).

Translation: your metabolic health isn’t just about what you eat, it’s also about whether your muscles are being told what to do in an appropriate manner.

2. Mitochondrial Biogenesis and Oxidative Capacity

Mitochondria aren’t just “powerhouses of the cell.” They’re responsive organelles, constantly adapting to mechanical demand.

Mechanical tension activates AMPK and PGC-1α, two key regulators of mitochondrial biogenesis and oxidative enzyme expression (Zhang et al., 2021). This increases the number, size, and efficiency of mitochondria, particularly in fast-twitch fibres.

Studies show that mechanical stress-induced mitochondrial adaptation is more potent than adaptations from caloric restriction alone (Egan & Zierath, 2013).

Low mitochondrial density is associated with insulin resistance, metabolic inflexibility, and fatigue. Mechanical loading directly corrects this.

This is why movement is medicine for metabolic dysfunction. It sends the signal to build a more oxidative, resilient system.

3. Inflammation and Immune Modulation

Chronic inflammation is a hallmark of metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Again, mechanotransduction plays a regulatory role.

Load-bearing movement triggers the release of myokines, including IL-6 (anti-inflammatory when released from muscle), irisin, and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (Pedersen & Febbraio, 2008).

It promotes M2 macrophage polarization, associated with tissue healing and immune resolution (Chazaud, 2014).

Mechanical stimuli also stimulate production of resolvins, lipoxins, and other specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs) that help terminate inflammation.

By contrast, inactivity reduces these signalling pathways, tipping the immune system toward chronic, low-grade inflammation.

4. Fat Tissue Function and Mechanical Regulation

Adipose tissue isn’t just a fat storage site, it’s an endocrine organ. And yes, it’s mechanosensitive.

Adipocytes respond to deformation by altering leptin, adiponectin, and inflammatory cytokine secretion (Staiger et al., 2017).

Mechanical tension also affects adipocyte size, stiffness, and extracellular matrix composition, factors that determine whether fat tissue promotes or resolves inflammation.

Interestingly, obese individuals often develop fibrotic, mechanically resistant fat that no longer responds properly to movement. This makes exercise less “effective” until tissue remodelling occurs - a good reason to focus on quality of movement over sheer volume.

Mechanotransduction and Brain Health

Your brain isn’t disconnected from your body. It is highly responsive to physical input. And mechanotransduction is a key part of how movement improves mental health.

Here’s how:

1. BDNF and Neurogenesis

Exercise, particularly resistance training and sprinting, increases brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). This supports:

Synaptogenesis (new synapse formation)

Neurogenesis (growth of new neurons)

Cognitive flexibility

Resistance to stress and neurodegeneration

BDNF is a “mechanically activated molecule.” Force applied to the body, particularly to large muscle groups, enhances BDNF production more than sedentary stress management techniques alone (Cotman & Berchtold, 2002).

2. Vagal Tone and the HPA Axis

Mechanotransduction improves autonomic balance via the vagus nerve:

Dynamic, rhythmic, and functional movement patterns stimulate vagal afferents, increasing parasympathetic tone.

This dampens HPA-axis hyperactivation and reduces cortisol levels (Thayer et al., 2012).

The result? Better mood regulation, reduced anxiety, and faster recovery from physical and emotional stress.

3. Cognitive Engagement Through Sensory-Motor Integration

Mechanotransduction enhances proprioception, coordination, and executive function through cortical stimulation.

Activities that involve the following generate multi-system input - which translates into better working memory, reaction time, and learning (Hillman et al., 2008).

Variable terrain (barefoot walking, outdoor training)

Load management (carries, throws)

Spatial navigation (climbing, parkour)

Mechanotransduction is how movement builds the brain, not just the body.

Mechanotransduction in Evolutionary Context: Built to Move and Load

From an evolutionary standpoint, mechanotransduction makes sense. Our ancestors didn’t actually exercise, at least not like we do today in the 21st century. They moved with purpose: hunting, carrying, climbing, fighting, resting - these movements delivered complex mechanical signals across every tissue in the body and were integral parts of survival.

Our physiology evolved under this load-bearing, signal-rich environment.

As hypercarnivores, humans derived the majority of their energy and nutrients from animal fat and protein (Ben-Dor et al., 2021). This nutrient-dense diet supported brain growth, but it was paired with high mechanical demands: tracking, butchering, dragging, hauling, ambushing.

Mechanotransduction explains:

Why strength and mobility decline rapidly with disuse, even if caloric intake is perfect.

Why mobility training is essential for older adults - SIGNIFICANTLY more so than cardio!

Why meat and movement go hand-in-hand: one provides the building blocks, the other sends the signal to build.

A sedentary human on a perfect carnivore diet is under-stimulating their system, whereas a vegan triathlete is likely overstressing their system with inadequate repair materials.

Mechanotransduction sits between those extremes. It says: you need to move to signal, and eat to support the signal.

Turning Knowledge Into Practice: Movement That Sends a Message

Now that we understand mechanotransduction as a cellular signalling language, the final question is: how do we train accordingly?

Too many exercise programs are designed around calorie math or time quotas. “Do 45 minutes on the bike.” “Hit 10,000 steps.” These rules are arbitrary. They’re quantity-focused rather than signal-focused.

Your tissues don’t merely adapt to how long you move - they adapt to how and where mechanical forces are applied. That’s why walking 10,000 steps on flat pavement in cushioned shoes doesn’t equal 5,000 barefoot steps on natural terrain with load variability.

So, if mechanotransduction is the goal, your training must be structurally meaningful and not just time-consuming.

1. Principles of Mechanotransduction-Based Training

1.1 Load + Range = Signal

Mechanical tension is the strongest driver of adaptation. This doesn’t mean heavy lifting only - it means loading tissues through full ranges of motion (the RANGE OF MOTION is hugely important).

Examples:

Deep squats over partial squats.

Controlled eccentric push-ups over endless reps.

Full hip extension sprints over stationary cycling.

Tension must be paired with joint articulation and variability. This is why walking alone isn’t enough - especially on flat, predictable surfaces.

1.2 Signal > Volume

Mechanotransduction is nonlinear. A few high-quality reps under meaningful load often produce more adaptation than hours of low-quality movement.

Short, sharp sets of the examples listed below can provide more potent signals to muscle, bone, fascia, and the nervous system than 45 minutes of machine-based cardio.

Loaded carries.

Pull-ups.

Crawls.

Turkish get-ups.

Sprint intervals.

Jump landings.

1.3 Progress = Coordination + Resilience

In the mechanotransduction framework, “fitness” is not just cardiovascular capacity or strength - it’s:

Tissue resilience : stronger tendons, more supple fascia, denser bone.

Neuromechanical control : the ability to stabilize, decelerate, and move with intention.

Sensory richness: proprioceptive feedback that keeps your movement system adaptable.

A deadlift PR is great, but can you carry that weight across uneven terrain without losing balance? That’s the evolutionarily relevant question.

1.4 Recover Like a Hypercarnivore

Mechanical load without adequate recovery becomes noise. Adaptation happens between sessions - when you’re resting, eating, and sleeping.

Supporting recovery requires:

Sufficient protein and collagen precursors (animal-based diets excel here).

Circadian alignment (morning sun, evening wind-down).

Sleep (deep and consistent).

Low chronic stress load (parasympathetic tone supports mechanotransductive adaptation).

Carnivore & animal-based nutritional approaches supply the bioavailable amino acids, cholesterol, and micronutrients necessary to support connective tissue remodelling, hormonal signalling, and mitochondrial repair.

2. Movement Inputs as Evolutionary Non-Negotiables

From the evolutionary lens, movement was non-optional. Our ancestors didn’t have workouts - they had tasks necessary for survival…

Climb to get food.

Carry meat back to camp.

Build, throw, lift, stalk, wrestle.

These weren’t just calorie-consuming activities. They were mechanical inputs that regulated biology - failing to perform them meant failure to survive.

Today, you must intentionally recreate these inputs - not with gimmicks or high-rep fatigue circuits, but through skilful mechanical stress.

Train like you’re building:

Strong bones for a lifetime of movement.

Resilient connective tissue to prevent injury.

High-force output for quick decision making.

Structural balance for metabolic health and hormonal stability.

This isn’t just fitness - it’s rewilding your body for optimal health outcomes!

3. Beyond the Gym: A Mechanotransductive Life

Mechanotransduction doesn’t stop at the gym door - in fact, your daily non-exercise movement might matter even more…

A few shifts to consider:

Go Barefoot More Often and embrace ‘barefoot footwear’: Feet contain over 100 mechanoreceptors per square centimetre. Shoes mute these signals. Walking barefoot or in minimalist footwear restores feedback loops essential to balance, foot strength, and kinetic chain coordination.

Move in Nature: Uneven terrain, elevation changes, branches, logs, and hills all create dynamic mechanical stimuli. No treadmill can replicate this. Even 15–20 minutes outdoors per day increases vestibular and proprioceptive signalling, enhancing neural plasticity and emotional regulation.

Carry Stuff: Loaded carries (e.g., farmer’s walks, bear hug carries) are one of the most ancient and effective whole-body mechanical signals. They challenge grip, posture, breathing, and total-body stabilization. Perfect for rewiring under-trained tissue networks.

Sit and Rest Dynamically: Chairs are mechanotransductive black holes. Floor sitting, squatting, kneeling - these rest positions promote joint mobility and keep tissues loaded even in rest.

Conclusion: Reclaiming Movement as Biology

We’ve been taught to view movement as a transaction – “burn energy to earn health”, but our biology doesn’t respond to accounting... It responds to input, to force, to form, to signal…

Mechanotransduction reframes exercise not as a calorie sink, but as a biological language - one that shapes structure, modulates metabolism, tunes the nervous system, and sustains human vitality.

In a world that tells you to move more to weigh less, I say: “move better to live better”.

You don’t need more exercise - you need more meaningful mechanical communication - the kind your ancestors lived by and your cells still remember!

