There's a branch of nutritional science that most people never hear about… One that operates with a level of experimental rigor that removes ambiguity, nullifies guesswork, establishes cause & effect clearly, and essentially operates with the robustness most wrong assume human nutrition research consists of but sadly is what human nutrition researchers can only dream of…

I’m talking about nutritional science in animal agriculture, and what I mean by rigor is:

Controlled feeding trials in perfectly controlled environments

Metabolic analysis

Direct tissue measurement

Multi-generational study designs

Thousands of subjects across multiple species

No food frequency questionnaires, no "try to recall what you ate last Tuesday," no lifestyle confounders hidden behind statistical adjustments.

Just clean, causal science designed to answer one question: what does this food actually do to a living body? And it answers that question with proven cause & effect relationships - no confounding nonsense or guesswork…

Human nutritional science cannot replicate this sort of rigor for obvious ethical reasons, and so human nutritional science is riddled with guesswork and confounding factors…

So, my question to you is simple:

“If animal agriculture has concluded that a substance is harmful if used as livestock feed because of how it negatively impacts the health of the livestock it's fed to, but human nutritional science is vague and conflicting about whether the same substance is OK for human consumption - which source do you place greater trust in…?”

Let's look at industrial seed oils for example - when animal agriculture nutritional science turns its attention to industrial seed oils, the findings are consistent, reproducible, and deeply uncomfortable for anyone still promoting these oils as “healthy for human consumption".

Let's start with the oxidation problem. A US feed industry survey spanning 2000 to 2005 found that 40 to 50 percent of the vegetable oils used in animal feeds were substantially oxidised, particularly during warmer months, with peroxide values reaching as high as 180 meq/kg. The industry already knows these oils are inherently unstable. That's not a fringe opinion — it's an operational reality they spend significant money managing.

When animals are fed these oxidised oils, the consequences have been documented across dozens of peer-reviewed studies. Broilers fed increasing levels of oxidised soybean oil show dose-dependent increases in lipid peroxidation markers across plasma, gut, and liver tissue, while total antioxidant capacity declines. Tight-junction proteins that maintain the intestinal barrier — claudin-1 and occludin — are downregulated, meaning gut permeability increases. Inflammatory markers go up. In pigs, the picture is just as clear: oxidised sunflower oil increases oxidative stress markers in the small intestine, oxidised corn oil reduces growth performance, and dietary oxidative stress produces measurable liver damage including elevated bilirubin and organ enlargement. A meta-analysis of feeding trials found that 78 percent of observations showed reduced daily weight gain, and 74 percent showed reduced feed intake when oxidised lipids were included in the diet.

Perhaps most striking is the stress response. When poultry are fed oxidised seed oils, their primary physiological response is activation of the HPA axis — adrenal cortical hypertrophy and increased synthesis of corticosterone, the avian equivalent of cortisol. The body recognises this stuff as a stressor and mounts a systemic response accordingly.

But the neurodevelopmental evidence might be the most alarming of all. Controlled trials across rats, guinea pigs, rhesus monkeys, and baboons — spanning decades of research — demonstrate that seed oils high in linoleic acid and low in omega-3, fed through pregnancy and lactation, produce offspring with measurable visual, cognitive, and behavioural deficits. The mechanism is well understood: excess linoleic acid competes with omega-3 fatty acids for the same desaturase and elongase enzymes, suppressing DHA accretion in neural tissue. When DHA is unavailable, the brain substitutes an omega-6 analogue — docosapentaenoic acid — that simply doesn't support the same neurocognitive function. The result, across species and reproducibly, is impaired visual acuity, reduced executive function, increased aggression and impulsivity, poorer maze learning, elevated anxiety, and disrupted BDNF signalling.

So what does the animal agriculture industry do with this evidence? It caps dietary fat from seed oils at under 5 percent of the total ration and adds synthetic antioxidants like ethoxyquin to manage the damage. In other words, the industry treats these oils as a known hazard to be carefully controlled.

Now here's where it gets genuinely uncomfortable.

We cannot run these same controlled trials in humans. Not because we lack the methodology, but because ethics boards won't approve them. And why won't they approve them? Because the animal evidence suggests the intervention would cause harm. Think about that for a moment. The ethical prohibition on human trials is itself an implicit acknowledgment that these findings are taken seriously at the mechanistic level — just not at the dietary policy level.

Instead, human dietary guidelines are built almost entirely on observational epidemiology — the weakest form of nutritional evidence — while the controlled, causal, multi-species data from animal science is quietly set aside. The argument becomes circular: we can't prove harm in humans because we can't do the trials, and because we can't prove harm, we assume safety and recommend consumption.

And there's a curious selectivity at play here. Nobody says "humans aren't rats" when animal models support a pharmaceutical intervention heading for clinical trials. That particular objection only seems to surface when the animal findings threaten a commercial interest.

If industrial seed oils are demonstrably harmful for our livestock — established through the most rigorous nutritional science available to us — perhaps we should take the hint. The precautionary principle ought to apply to industrial food products with at least the same force we apply it to pharmaceuticals.

Don't you deserve the same scientific rigor as animals do when it comes to defining what is/isn't safe for you to eat…?

Sources supporting this post:

1. Shurson GC et al. — US feed industry lipid oxidation survey (2000–2005), showing 40–50% of feed oils substantially oxidised. Reported in: National Hog Farmer, "Fat, oxidation and the swine diet" (2023).

2. Liang F et al. — "Consumption of Oxidized Soybean Oil Increased Intestinal Oxidative Stress and Affected Intestinal Immune Variables in Yellow-feathered Broilers." PMC (2015). PMID: 26104529.

3. Tan L et al. — "Effect of Oxidized Soybean Oils on Oxidative Status and Intestinal Barrier Function in Broiler Chickens." Brazilian Journal of Poultry Science (2018).

4. Boler DD et al. — "Effects of oxidized corn oil and a synthetic antioxidant blend on performance, oxidative status of tissues, and fresh meat quality in finishing barrows." Journal of Animal Science (2012).

5. Lu T et al. — "Supplementing antioxidants to pigs fed diets high in oxidants: Effects on growth performance, liver function, and oxidative status." Journal of Animal Science (2014).

6. Ringseis R et al. — Oxidized sunflower oil and oxidative stress markers in pig small intestine (2007).

7. Hung YT, Shurson GC et al. — "Peroxidized lipids reduce growth performance of poultry and swine: A meta-analysis." Animal Feed Science and Technology (2017).

8. Brenna JT — "Animal studies of the functional consequences of suboptimal polyunsaturated fatty acid status during pregnancy, lactation and early post-natal life." PMC (2019). Demonstrating visual, cognitive, and behavioural deficits across rats, guinea pigs, rhesus monkeys, and baboons fed high-LA/low-ALA seed oils.

9. Stephenson K et al. — "Low linoleic acid foods with added DHA given to Malawian children with severe acute malnutrition improve cognition: a randomized, triple-blinded, controlled clinical trial." American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022). Documenting LA suppression of tissue DHA and the brain's substitution of omega-6 DPA.

10. Bhatia HS et al. — "Omega-3 Fatty Acid Deficiency during Brain Maturation Reduces Neuronal and Behavioral Plasticity in Adulthood." PLOS ONE (2011). Showing increased anxiety, reduced BDNF, and disrupted insulin signalling from n-3 deficient (high n-6) diets.

11. Overholt MF et al. — "Influence of feeding thermally peroxidized soybean oil on growth performance, digestibility, and gut integrity in finishing pigs." Journal of Animal Science (2018). PMC: 6140909.

12. Walker J — "Oilseed Crops in Beef Cattle Rations." The Beef Site. Recommending fat content kept under 5% of total ration.