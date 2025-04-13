Incremental changes are the key to long-term metabolic health success 🙌

What sort of person are you when it comes to change...?🤔

- Do you "embrace the unknown" and jump right on I to the deep end...?😎

Or

- Do you take it a bit more cautiously and break the change down into smaller increments to spread it out over more time...?😬

In most things I am the former - a "throw caution to the wind and jump right on in" sort of guy... 😎

However...

When it comes to Metabolic Health and the lifestyle changes which impact it, specifically diet & exercise/movement, I have learned (the hard way) that your body NEEDS time to adjust - especially where the change is a drastic one...

- Break the change down into small steps/increments.

- Introduce the change one step/increment at a time.

- Give your body chance to adapt before moving along.

Failure to do this can often result in doing yourself a bit of a disservice...🤦‍♂️

- Physical injury...🤕

- Digestive upset & issues...🤢😖

- Feeling lousy...🤒😣

Many people who are pursuing improved health outcomes inadvertently fall foul of this and the experience is so terrible that it puts them off the change completely...

- They give up on the healthier dietary approach...😳

- They abandon the exercise regime...😖

- They settle back into the same old habits which caused their poor health to begin with...🤦‍♂️

Don't be one of them...👇

Small incremental changes, introduced over time - allowing your body to adapt - is the secret to sustainability and long-term success... 😉🙌

Ryan Douglas and I discuss this and more in the next episode of The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - dropping tomorrow (Monday 14th April 2025) - watch this space... 👀