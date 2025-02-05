Human beings evolved as hypercarnivores, dependent on animal-based nutrition to thrive. Our digestive systems, metabolic pathways, and nutrient requirements are uniquely adapted to a diet rich in high-quality protein and essential fats. Yet, in the modern world, where we are surrounded by ultra-processed, hyper-palatable foods, the simple act of eating has become a battleground between two competing hunger systems:

Homeostatic Hunger – The body’s natural drive to consume essential nutrients and achieve energy balance for survival, driven by biological necessity and ancient dedicated pathways. Hedonic Hunger – The brain’s pursuit of pleasure, reward, and novelty, triggered by man-made, hyperpalatable “foods” not found in nature and thus not appropriately aligned with our biological needs.

Understanding this duality of modern hunger is critical. Not all eating is driven by necessity, and not all foods serve our long-term health. The key is recognizing that nutritionally beneficial food can be delicious, but not all delicious food is nutritionally beneficial. The battle between homeostatic and hedonic hunger determines whether we nourish ourselves for longevity or indulge in fleeting gratification at the cost of health.

This is not about sacrificing enjoyment, rather it is about choosing which master you serve. You can consume food for true nourishment or succumb to addiction-like pleasure-seeking. The outcome? Either metabolic resilience or chronic disease.

To understand why we eat what we eat, we must examine the biological mechanisms behind these two hunger systems.

Homeostatic Hunger: The Body’s Demand for Essential Nutrients

Homeostatic hunger exists to maintain energy balance and replenish essential nutrients. This system is regulated by the hypothalamus, which monitors nutrient levels and signals hunger or satiety accordingly (Morton et al., 2014). The primary biological players include:

Ghrelin ("The Hunger Hormone") – Secreted by the stomach when energy stores are low, signalling the brain to eat.

Leptin ("The Satiety Hormone") – Produced by fat cells, signalling when energy stores are sufficient.

Insulin – Regulates blood glucose and impacts hunger cues.

Peptide YY (PYY) & Cholecystokinin (CCK) – Released in response to protein and fat, promoting satiety.

This system prioritizes nutrient density, compelling us to seek out foods that supply complete proteins, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Historically, this meant consuming fatty meats, organ meats, eggs, and seafood - foods that provide everything the human body needs for survival and function.

When we listen to homeostatic hunger, we eat until our nutrient needs are met, and then we naturally stop. There is no compulsion, no overeating - just biological equilibrium.

Hedonic Hunger: The Brain’s Pursuit of Pleasure

Hedonic hunger, in contrast, is driven not by necessity but by desire. It is controlled by the dopaminergic reward system, which is activated by highly palatable foods - especially those rich in sugar, refined fats, and artificial flavour enhancers (Volkow et al., 2011). Key components of this system include:

Dopamine ("The Pleasure & Reward Molecule") – Released when consuming hyper-palatable foods, reinforcing pleasure-driven eating.

Endorphins ("The Opioid Effect") – Create a sense of euphoria, further driving compulsive consumption.

Sensory & Emotional Triggers – Marketing, social settings, and stress can override homeostatic signals, pushing us to eat for comfort rather than necessity.

Hedonic hunger evolved to drive survival in an environment of scarcity. However, in the modern world - where food is engineered for maximum pleasure and minimal nutrition, this system becomes a liability. It leads to overeating, obesity, and metabolic dysfunction (Lennerz et al., 2018).

The result? A cycle of dopamine-driven cravings that detach us from biological hunger cues and essentially trick the body into seeking consumption for reasons other than the requirement for nutrients and/or energy balance.

Food Choices: Serving One Master or the Other

Every time you eat, you are choosing to serve either homeostatic or hedonic hunger. The difference is not about enjoyment because nutrient-dense foods are actually delicious and deeply satisfying - the difference is why you are eating and what drives your choices.

Homeostatic Eating: The Path to Optimal Health

When you eat for homeostatic hunger, you naturally select foods rich in bioavailable nutrients - those that align with human physiology. These foods include:

Fatty meats (e.g., ribeye, lamb, wild game) – Provide complete proteins, omega-3s, B vitamins, iron, and zinc.

Eggs with butter – Rich in choline, healthy fats, and essential vitamins (A, D, E, K).

Salmon and seafood – High in DHA and EPA for brain function and inflammation control.

Occasional organ meats (liver, bone marrow, heart) – The most nutrient-dense foods available, offering a full spectrum of essential micronutrients.

Eating for homeostatic hunger ensures that satiety and nutrition are intertwined. You eat until nutrient needs are met, and your body naturally signals “enough”. There is no need for calorie counting, willpower, or restriction - simply alignment with biological requirements.

Hedonic Eating: The Path to Dysregulation

In contrast, hedonic eating revolves around the desire for pleasure and typically this means hyperpalatable food that is pleasurable but utterly nutritionally deficient. These foods are designed to override satiety because they are engineered to hit the “bliss point”, compelling overconsumption through artificially enhanced deliciousness. Examples include:

Ultra-processed foods (chips, candy, fast food) – Engineered to hit the "bliss point" for maximum dopamine release.

Sugary beverages (soda, energy drinks) – Bypass satiety mechanisms, delivering pure glucose spikes.

Processed junk foods & fast foods – Designed with maximum flavour being the target rather than nutritional quality, these “foods” disrupt metabolic function while providing suboptimal essential nutrients.

These foods stimulate hedonic hunger but fail to fulfil homeostatic needs - leading to cravings, overeating, and nutrient deficiencies. Over time, they rewire the brain to prioritize pleasure over health, creating a cycle of addiction-like food dependency and misuse.

A Call to Arms: Reclaiming Nutritional Sovereignty

Recognizing these two competing hunger systems allows you to take control of your dietary decisions. Here’s how to align with homeostatic hunger and escape the grip of hedonic manipulation:

Prioritize Nutrient Density – Focus on foods that deliver the most nutrition per calorie, especially animal-based foods. Eliminate Processed Hedonic Triggers – Remove ultra-processed, artificially engineered foods from your diet. Understand True Hunger vs. Cravings – If you’re craving cookies or chips, it’s hedonic hunger and not a real biological need, find something else to do. Savor Real Food – Retrain your palate to enjoy the natural flavours of whole foods rather than artificial stimulation. You are a Hyper-Carnivore, so eat like one – Base your diet on ancestral principles, consuming fatty meats, eggs, seafood, and organ meats as primary fuel sources.

Ultimately, you cannot serve two masters. Either you align with homeostatic hunger and reclaim metabolic sovereignty, or you surrender to hedonic temptation and suffer the consequences. The choice is yours, but be honest with yourself about the long-term outcomes you want.

Conclusion: The Power of Choice

Food is not just fuel - it is information. It signals to your body how to function, how to regulate metabolism, and how to either thrive or decline. Every bite you take is a choice between nutrient sufficiency and pleasure-driven excess.

To eat for homeostatic hunger is to eat for health optimisation, longevity, strength, and resilience. To eat for hedonic hunger is to indulge in short-term gratification at the cost of long-term health.

Choose wisely…

