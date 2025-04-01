Playback speed
Guest Interview Series: Episode 01 – Martin Gillespie

A leading voice in metabolic well-being, nutritional resilience, and corporate health leadership.
Ricky Du Plessis
Apr 01, 2025
About my guest:

Martin Gillespie is a leading voice in metabolic well-being, nutritional resilience, and corporate health leadership. He has taken his corporate background, his experience as a cancer survivor and resultant passion for metabolic well-being and uses his expertise to bridge the gap between personal health and professional performance, empowering individuals and organisations to prioritise wellbeing as a foundation for sustainable success.

In this episode, Martin shares many of his pearls of wisdom and insights about the importance of your metabolic health and strategies for looking after yourself.

Where to find him:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gillespiemartin/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/martin.gillespie.581

Ricky’s Substack
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - where science meets real-life strategies for optimizing metabolic health and overall well-being. This podcast dives deep into the lifestyle factors that influence human metabolic health & wellness, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, supplementation, grounding, and light exposure.
What to expect:
- Guest Interview Series (Mondays): Unscripted conversations with top researchers, doctors, scientists, health coaches and thought leaders in metabolic health, biohacking, and longevity.
- Deep Dive Series (Thursdays): Topic specific & science-backed deep dives into the key principles of metabolic optimization.
The aim is simple - to arm you with actionable & evidence-based strategies you can apply today to start correcting, optimizing, and enhancing your health span across your lifespan.
Who is this show for?
If you’re health-conscious, curious about metabolic health, and looking for practical, science-backed solutions, this podcast is for you! Whether you’re new to the space or a seasoned biohacker, you’ll find valuable insights to take your well-being to the next level.
