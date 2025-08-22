After months of development and testing, we've just wrapped our Alpha phase of our flagship product at BioSymm Technologies Ltd and the results have us incredibly excited about what's next... 😁

What we've proven:

✅ 90% of users achieved their goals using our AI-powered metabolic health coach.

✅ Market validation - users all expressed recognized value in what our prototype offered and also expressed excitement at the potential of our overall vision!

✅ International validation across 5 countries - this isn't just a local solution and that's great because it addresses a global need!

✅ Category creation confirmed - users don't compare us to existing health apps, only to general AI tools because there's currently nothing out there like us or doing what we are doing - we are spearheading this new innovation in preventative health!

The insight that changes everything:

Our testers consistently told us they valued the 'personalized guidance' over generic information. This isn't just user feedback - it's validation of our core thesis: AI health coaching needs psychology at its core, not just medical knowledge!!!

What's next:

We're moving into our next development phase with a clear mission: building the first psychology-enhanced AI nutrition coach that adapts to individual behavior patterns, motivation styles, and change readiness - we call it 'hyper-personalization'!

But here's where we need help...

After self-funding through Alpha testing, we're looking for 'mission-aligned angel investors' who understand that the future of health isn't about giving people more information - it's about helping them actually implement the changes necessary for improved outcomes...

We're seeking angels who believe:

🧠 Psychology + AI can solve the implementation crisis in metabolic health!

🌍 Global impact is possible with the right approach to personalization!

📈 Category creation opportunities still exist in health tech!

🔬 Evidence-based development beats hype-driven product building!

The opportunity:

88% of adults are metabolically unhealthy despite 'knowing' what to do. We're not building another health app - we're building the AI-powered companion that finally bridges the gap between knowledge and action.

If you're an angel investor passionate about transforming metabolic health, or you know someone who might be, I'd love to connect.

Email: info@biosymmtechnologies.com

The Alpha phase proved our concept works. Now we're ready to make it truly transformational and to do this we are looking for the right mission-aligned partners.