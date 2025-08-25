Episode 22: Metabolic Breakthroughs – Dr. Urban Kiernan on Lipid Science, Autism Nutrition & Ketogenic Medicine (Part 1 of 2)

What if everything we thought we knew about metabolism, nutrition, and health was just the beginning?

Join me for a fascinating conversation with Dr. Urban Kiernan, a leading bioanalytical chemist and innovator whose ground-breaking research in lipid metabolism is transforming our understanding of drug discovery, autism intervention, and metabolic health optimization.

What You'll Discover:

Revolutionary insights into lipid metabolism's role in drug discovery

Evidence-based autism nutrition protocols that are changing lives

The evolving acceptance of ketogenic diets in mainstream medical treatment

How ancient human dietary patterns inform modern metabolic health

The science behind the "5 pillars of metabolic health"

Why the polarized nutrition debate misses the bigger picture

Autism & Nutrition Breakthroughs Dr. Kiernan shares compelling case studies, including a young patient's remarkable improvement in self-regulation through targeted nutritional intervention. We explore the emerging science of high-fat, high-protein dietary approaches for developmental challenges and discuss the critical importance of parental agency in nutrition decisions.

Medical Applications From type 3 diabetes to cancer treatment adjuncts, discover how ketogenic protocols are moving from controversy to clinical acceptance. Dr. Kiernan provides insider insights into overcoming medical silos and the challenges of implementing new research in traditional healthcare settings.

Evolution & Metabolic Health Uncover fascinating archaeological evidence showing how our ancestors were taller with larger brains and jaws - and what this means for modern nutrition strategies. We discuss the flexibility of human dietary adaptation and challenge the concept of "settled science."

Drug Discovery Revolution Get exclusive insights into how lipid research is opening new frontiers in pharmaceutical development, with potential applications for cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Why This Matters: As healthcare costs soar and chronic disease rates climb, understanding the fundamental role of metabolism in health and disease becomes crucial. Dr. Kiernan's accessible approach to complex biochemistry makes cutting-edge research practical for everyone.

About Dr. Urban Kiernan: Renowned bioanalytical chemist specializing in lipid metabolism research with applications in drug discovery and therapeutic interventions. His work bridges laboratory science with real-world health applications.

Perfect for: Health enthusiasts, parents of children with developmental challenges, healthcare practitioners, anyone interested in evidence-based nutrition, and those seeking to understand the evolving landscape of metabolic medicine.

Where to find more from Dr Kiernan:

Website: https://imbiopharma.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/urban-a-kiernan-ph-d-8568b621/

The Decoding Health Podcast: https://www.decodinghealthpodcast.com/

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

· https://linktr.ee/Animal.Based.Dad