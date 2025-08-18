Episode 21: From Burnout to Breakthrough - Why Metabolic Health is the Operating System for Life, with Ritchie Nkana

In this powerful episode, Ricky sits down with Ritchie Nkana to explore his courageous transition from the high-pressure world of banking to the deeply human domain of health and wellness. Ritchie shares the wake-up call that led him to re-evaluate everything, from his daily habits to his long-term purpose, and how identifying his “why” became the catalyst for lasting change.

Together, they unpack the real drivers of sustainable health transformations, the psychology of delayed gratification, and why metabolic health must be treated as the operating system for every other aspect of life. You’ll hear practical strategies for integrating movement into a busy schedule, overcoming fitness discomfort, and teaching resilience through physical play and martial arts.

Whether you're stuck in a corporate grind or striving to reclaim your health, this conversation will show you how small daily investments can yield exponential returns in vitality, longevity, and personal power.

Where to find more from Ritchie:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad: