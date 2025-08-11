Episode 20: Metabolic Health Mastery: Nutrition, Exercise & Recovery Strategies for Life with Neill Friedman

In this final episode of our Deep Dive series, Ricky and Neill bring together the most impactful lessons from their journey into energy systems, physical activity, and recovery. Discover the 3x3 Metabolic Health Matrix - a practical framework to help you choose the right starting points for nutrition, exercise, and recovery - whether it’s intermittent fasting, resistance training, or sleep optimization. We explore AI’s potential in health research, debunk myths around EMFs and mobile phone use, and share actionable tips for building aerobic fitness, slowing sarcopenia, and improving sleep quality. This episode is your concise, actionable guide to taking control of your metabolic health for the long term.

