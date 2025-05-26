Episode 09: Cracking the Migraine Code - Dr Angela Stanton on Salt, Hormones & the Metabolic Root of Chronic Pain

What if migraines aren’t just headaches, but electrical storms in the brain triggered by metabolic imbalances?
In this powerful episode, I sit down with Dr Angela Stanton, a neuroscientist, author, and founder of the Stanton Migraine Protocol, to explore how electrolytes, hormones, and nutrition intersect to drive (and heal) chronic conditions like migraines.
We dive into:
Why sodium - not potassium - is the critical electrolyte we’re missing
How the wrong magnesium could be sabotaging your sleep
The truth about Himalayan salt, sugar, and blood pressure
Why standard blood tests often miss the mark
How low-carb, protein-rich diets support long-term health and brain stability
Her protocol’s astonishing 100% success rate in eliminating migraines without medication
Whether you’re battling migraines, fatigue, or just want deeper insight into the metabolic causes of chronic illness, this conversation is packed with actionable wisdom and hard-won truth.
Find more from Dr Stanton here:
https://stantonmigraineprotocol.com/
https://migraine-book.com/
https://cluelessdoctors.com/
She writes for a scientific blog for Hormones Matter. You can find all her articles:
https://www.hormonesmatter.com/author/angela-stanton/
Angela’s new research is focused on how modifying nutrition affects health and disease.
Blog about Angela: https://keto-mojo.com/article/meet-migraine-expert-angela-stanton-phd/
More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:
Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):
Conquering King Stomach (my book):
Kindle (Global) / Standard Paperback (UK & USA): https://amzn.to/4hRImti
Premium paperback (International): https://amzn.to/4l5F2h3
