Episode 09: Cracking the Migraine Code - Dr Angela Stanton on Salt, Hormones & the Metabolic Root of Chronic Pain

What if migraines aren’t just headaches, but electrical storms in the brain triggered by metabolic imbalances?

In this powerful episode, I sit down with Dr Angela Stanton, a neuroscientist, author, and founder of the Stanton Migraine Protocol, to explore how electrolytes, hormones, and nutrition intersect to drive (and heal) chronic conditions like migraines.

We dive into:

Why sodium - not potassium - is the critical electrolyte we’re missing

How the wrong magnesium could be sabotaging your sleep

The truth about Himalayan salt, sugar, and blood pressure

Why standard blood tests often miss the mark

How low-carb, protein-rich diets support long-term health and brain stability

Her protocol’s astonishing 100% success rate in eliminating migraines without medication

Whether you’re battling migraines, fatigue, or just want deeper insight into the metabolic causes of chronic illness, this conversation is packed with actionable wisdom and hard-won truth.

Find more from Dr Stanton here:

https://stantonmigraineprotocol.com/

https://migraine-book.com/

https://cluelessdoctors.com/

She writes for a scientific blog for Hormones Matter. You can find all her articles:

https://www.hormonesmatter.com/author/angela-stanton/

Angela’s new research is focused on how modifying nutrition affects health and disease.

Blog about Angela: https://keto-mojo.com/article/meet-migraine-expert-angela-stanton-phd/

