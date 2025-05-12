Ricky’s Substack

Episode 07: Where Metabolic Health Meets the Mat - Surf, Jiu-Jitsu & Longevity with Nick Tiscoe

Guest Interview Series
Ricky Du Plessis
May 12, 2025
In this episode, we explore the intersection of metabolic health, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and surfing with Nick Tiscoe, a second-degree black belt, lifelong surfer, and founder of North Shore BJJ in Newquay. Nick shares insights from decades on the mat and in the waves, exploring how martial arts and surf culture foster resilience, mental clarity, and high-performance living. We also discuss how he brings corporate professionals into the world of Jiu-Jitsu to build stronger, more adaptable leaders. Whether you're a health enthusiast, athlete, or curious about the lifestyle benefits of grappling and ocean energy - this one's for you.

Find more from Nick Tiscoe here:

· Website: https://www.nsjj.co.uk/

· Social media/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicktiscoe/

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):

Conquering King Stomach (my book):

