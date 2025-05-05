Ricky’s Substack

Episode 06: From Dad Bod to Dynamic - Unlocking Lifelong Health & Mobility with Toby Swallow

Ricky Du Plessis
May 05, 2025
In this eye-opening episode, Ricky sits down with mobility and strength expert Toby Swallow, a former world champion powerlifter, who shares his transformative approach to aging, fitness, and pain-free living.

Discover why mobility is a key piece in the longevity puzzle, how most men misunderstand their fitness, and the five lifestyle pillars you must master to extend your health-span, not just your lifespan.

They dive into the dangers of the modern sedentary lifestyle, the real reason you're always hungry, and how to future-proof your body with smarter – not harder - training.

Whether you're an athlete, a recreational warrior or just starting your health journey, this episode offers powerful tools to reclaim control over your health, strength, and independence.

Toby has a wealth of knowledge and experience, with a keen interest across the following:

  • The health of middle-aged men, the reductionist narrative to health, deterioration of health and fitness.

  • The need to raise education and standards and move away from the participative approach to health, and that there is no one singular approach, rather a better multifaceted approach to health.

  • Fitness is by far THE best intervention to health that we have, yet it's misunderstood, and miss used.

  • Protocols - LIFESTYLE, an integrated approach based around sustainable practices.

Find more from Toby Swallow Coaching here:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):

Conquering King Stomach (my book):

