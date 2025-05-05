Episode 06: From Dad Bod to Dynamic - Unlocking Lifelong Health & Mobility with Toby Swallow

In this eye-opening episode, Ricky sits down with mobility and strength expert Toby Swallow, a former world champion powerlifter, who shares his transformative approach to aging, fitness, and pain-free living.

Discover why mobility is a key piece in the longevity puzzle, how most men misunderstand their fitness, and the five lifestyle pillars you must master to extend your health-span, not just your lifespan.

They dive into the dangers of the modern sedentary lifestyle, the real reason you're always hungry, and how to future-proof your body with smarter – not harder - training.

Whether you're an athlete, a recreational warrior or just starting your health journey, this episode offers powerful tools to reclaim control over your health, strength, and independence.

Toby has a wealth of knowledge and experience, with a keen interest across the following:

The health of middle-aged men, the reductionist narrative to health, deterioration of health and fitness.

The need to raise education and standards and move away from the participative approach to health, and that there is no one singular approach, rather a better multifaceted approach to health.

Fitness is by far THE best intervention to health that we have, yet it's misunderstood, and miss used.

Protocols - LIFESTYLE, an integrated approach based around sustainable practices.

