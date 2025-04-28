Ricky’s Substack

Episode 05: How Men Over 50 Can Reclaim Their Health and Energy with No Fads or Excuses - Andre Obradovic

Guest Interview Series
Ricky Du Plessis
Apr 28, 2025
If you’re a man over 50 feeling stuck, frustrated, overweight, and exhausted — this is the episode you can't afford to miss.

In this powerful conversation, I sit down with Andre Obradovic, a no-BS Health and Executive Performance Coach, former Australian Army Officer, and graduate of the elite 1/89 SAS Selection Course. With over 30 years of leadership experience and having coached 750+ clients worldwide, Andre shares the proven strategies he uses to help high-performing men reclaim their health, energy, and discipline - without starvation diets, endless cardio, or fitness fads.

Andre exposes the dangers of "conventional stupidity" - the modern trap of normalising fatigue, stress, weight gain, and chronic illness - and shows you how to break free and take full ownership of your health and life.

Inside, you’ll discover:

  • Why most mainstream health advice fails men over 50

  • How to regain energy, strength, and sharpness without wrecking yourself at the gym

  • The mindset shifts that separate thriving men from those stuck in decline

  • Why discipline, ownership, and leadership are the real "secrets" to lasting health

Andre’s work is trusted by leaders in the health and military worlds and backed by dozens of five-star client reviews – it was an absolute treat to interview him.

If you’re ready to stop following the herd and start leading your health journey - this is the episode for you!

