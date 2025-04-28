Episode 05: How Men Over 50 Can Reclaim Their Health and Energy with No Fads or Excuses - Andre Obradovic

If you’re a man over 50 feeling stuck, frustrated, overweight, and exhausted — this is the episode you can't afford to miss.

In this powerful conversation, I sit down with Andre Obradovic, a no-BS Health and Executive Performance Coach, former Australian Army Officer, and graduate of the elite 1/89 SAS Selection Course. With over 30 years of leadership experience and having coached 750+ clients worldwide, Andre shares the proven strategies he uses to help high-performing men reclaim their health, energy, and discipline - without starvation diets, endless cardio, or fitness fads.

Andre exposes the dangers of "conventional stupidity" - the modern trap of normalising fatigue, stress, weight gain, and chronic illness - and shows you how to break free and take full ownership of your health and life.

Inside, you’ll discover:

Why most mainstream health advice fails men over 50

How to regain energy, strength, and sharpness without wrecking yourself at the gym

The mindset shifts that separate thriving men from those stuck in decline

Why discipline, ownership, and leadership are the real "secrets" to lasting health

Andre’s work is trusted by leaders in the health and military worlds and backed by dozens of five-star client reviews – it was an absolute treat to interview him.

Learn more about Andre at www.andreobradovic.com

Follow Andre on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/andreobradovic/

If you’re ready to stop following the herd and start leading your health journey - this is the episode for you!

