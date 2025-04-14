Episode 03 - Reclaiming Health: From Carb-Loaded to Carnivore with Ryan Douglas

In this eye-opening episode of the Animal-Based Dad podcast, I sit down with health advocate & Health Coach Ryan Douglas to explore the life-changing power of food. From battling digestive issues to reversing chronic conditions, Ryan shares his transition from a standard, high-carb diet to a predominantly carnivorous lifestyle, and the profound impact it’s had on his metabolic health, mental clarity, and immune strength.

Together, Ryan and I delve into:

The link between gut health and mental health disorders like ADHD, anxiety, and depression.

How intermittent fasting and ketogenic diets can reverse type 2 diabetes and significantly improve the management of type 1.

The underestimated role of sunlight, sleep, and circadian rhythms in healing.

The dangers of processed foods and the pharmaceutical model of symptom management.

Why gradual lifestyle changes beat extreme diets every time.

This episode is packed with actionable insights for anyone struggling with chronic health issues, digestive discomfort, or simply wanting to take control of their well-being through nutrition and lifestyle.

Tune in now to learn how small, intentional changes can lead to massive, sustainable health gains.

