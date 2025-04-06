Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Episode 02 coming soon...👀

Ricky Du Plessis
Apr 06, 2025
Share
Transcript

Episode 02 of my guest series is scheduled for release in just 24 short hours and it's one to look forward to... 👀

Christopher P. Brandlin, Esq., MBA, Broker, DTR has some great insights to share and I am personally a huge fan of his mission to help people seize agency over their own health journeys 👏

We both want to see people empowered with the knowledge and data to take ownership of their own health in a preventative approach and get away from the big pharma model of "reactive healthcare" (where you carry on in ignorance until something goes wrong and then run to the doc wanting a pill/medication to fix it...).

I wish him every success in his campaign to get elected into Congress (USA) and have no doubt that he would be a man who serves the best interests of his constituents, especially compared to those pharmaceutical industry shills we see throughout the current crop of politicians...

As they say - PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE... 👀

Discussion about this video

Ricky’s Substack
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - where science meets real-life strategies for optimizing metabolic health and overall well-being. This podcast dives deep into the lifestyle factors that influence human metabolic health & wellness, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, supplementation, grounding, and light exposure.
What to expect:
- Guest Interview Series (Mondays): Unscripted conversations with top researchers, doctors, scientists, health coaches and thought leaders in metabolic health, biohacking, and longevity.
- Deep Dive Series (Thursdays): Topic specific & science-backed deep dives into the key principles of metabolic optimization.
The aim is simple - to arm you with actionable & evidence-based strategies you can apply today to start correcting, optimizing, and enhancing your health span across your lifespan.
Who is this show for?
If you’re health-conscious, curious about metabolic health, and looking for practical, science-backed solutions, this podcast is for you! Whether you’re new to the space or a seasoned biohacker, you’ll find valuable insights to take your well-being to the next level.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ricky Du Plessis
Recent Episodes
Deep Dive Series: Roderick Lambert Mini-Series, Episode 01 – Inflammation
  Ricky Du Plessis
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast: Guest Interview Series: Episode 02 – Christopher Brandlin
  Ricky Du Plessis
Sneak Peak of Episode 02 (Guest Series)
  Ricky Du Plessis
Deep Dive Series: Episode 01 – Conquering King Stomach
  Ricky Du Plessis
Guest Interview Series: Episode 01 – Martin Gillespie
  Ricky Du Plessis
Taster from Episode 01...👀
  Ricky Du Plessis