Ep 49: Autistic Burnout, Allostatic Load & Metabolic Psychiatry - Recovering From the Inside Out with Carl Wallace

What is autistic burnout, and why does it take so long to recover from?

In this episode I’m joined by Carl, who while having diagnosed AuDHD (autism + ADHD) himself, works as a mentor to families of autistic children and is also undertaking research to explore burnout as a physiological state of allostatic load rather than “just stress”. We talk about what it does to the body and the brain, and what it takes to build resilience when the stress can’t be removed.

Carl explains why recovering from autistic burnout means stepping away from demands and creating genuinely safe environments, and why that recovery can take anywhere from 6 to 18 months. As an autistic dad of an autistic son, I share what this means for SEND parents and caregivers carrying chronic, inescapable caregiving stress.

Carl also shares his experience with Crohn’s disease. He was diagnosed in 2015, and during the pandemic he started managing inflammation through diet and lifestyle: an anti-inflammatory, whole-food diet with no processed food and no alcohol. He describes how this led to remission and how much it improved his mental health.

We also ask some hard questions about mental health care:

Why the system rewards managing symptoms over fixing root causes

How metabolic psychiatry can bridge psychiatry and psychology

Why treating physiology first can make therapy work better

How behavioural therapy can unintentionally increase allostatic load in autistic people

Why therapists working with neurodivergent families need to understand autism physiology

Carl closes with advice for parents and professionals: ask questions instead of making assumptions, and use neuroscience to understand your child’s perspective and behaviour.

This episode is for education only. It isn’t medical advice. Please talk to your healthcare provider before changing any treatment, medication or diet.

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