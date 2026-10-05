Ep 48: Sugar Addiction, Sobriety & Mental Health - Mike Collins, The Sugar Free Man

What happens when you quit alcohol, only to find sugar quietly taking its place?

In this episode I’m joined by Mike Collins, “The Sugar Free Man,” founder of SugarAddiction.com and the Quit Sugar Summit, and organiser of the new Metabolic Psychiatry Summit in which I am one of the guest speakers. Mike has been sober for 41 years - in early recovery he realised he’d swapped alcohol for sugar, and over several years he cut out sugar, caffeine and flour. He and his wife then raised their two sons with no sugar from birth to age six.

We compare notes as two people in recovery - I’m three years free of alcohol and a SEND dad to a severely autistic son. We talk about how sugar drives the same dopamine loops as other addictions, why that makes free will so hard to exercise, and how steadier eating has stabilised my mood, focus and capacity to cope with the chronic stress of special needs caregiving.

We also cover:

Substituting sugar for alcohol in addiction recovery

Sugar, dopamine and the brain: why “just one” is so hard

Why people who quit sugar for weight loss often notice mental clarity first

Raising children without sugar: Mike’s family’s experience

Why community and lived experience matter as much as information

Chronic stress, burnout and metabolic health for special needs parents

The Metabolic Psychiatry Summit is a free online event running 21–25 October 2026. It features 40 speakers, including Dr Chris Palmer, Dr Shebani Sethi, Dr Robert Lustig, Dr David Perlmutter and Dr Bret Scher, alongside 15 lived-experience speakers. I’m one of them.

Register free here: Metabolic Psychiatry Summit 2026

This episode shares personal experience and is not medical advice. Please speak to your doctor before making significant changes to your diet or medication.

#SugarAddiction #MetabolicPsychiatry #MentalHealth #AddictionRecovery #Sobriety #SENDParents #MetabolicHealth

Where to find more from my guest:

Website: https://sugaraddiction.com/

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