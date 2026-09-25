Ep 47: Can Food Change Mental Health? A Mother's Metabolic Psychiatry Journey with Kristina Cook

When conventional treatment wasn’t helping her 11-year-old daughter’s severe, treatment-resistant mental health symptoms, Kristina Cook started asking a different question: what if food was part of the answer?

In this episode, I talk with Kristina, from Metabolic Collective, about her family’s journey into metabolic psychiatry. She shares how cutting out ultra-processed food, and later introducing a well-formulated ketogenic diet inspired by Dr Chris Palmer’s work, coincided with major improvements in her daughter’s symptoms, and how, with a pharmacist’s guidance, they were able to reduce some medications.

We also cover:

How the brain’s fuel supply links metabolic health and mental health

Why ultra-processed foods are engineered to be hard to stop eating

Why “everything in moderation” may be misleading advice

Small, achievable SMART-goal changes for families who aren’t ready for a full overhaul

Teaching kids (and parents) to cook

Supporting local farmers and building community-based food systems

Metabolic Collective’s caregiver support groups and new talk series

As a SEND parent myself, I also share how clean eating has helped me handle the daily stress of caring for my son.

Please note: This conversation is intended to raise awareness of metabolic psychiatry as an emerging field and potential adjunct to standard treatment for mental illness. It is not medical advice. Please discuss any changes to your treatment or diet with your primary care physician or a qualified healthcare professional but equally do not allow them to simply wave this away – insist that they do some of their own research into the likes of Dr Chris Palmer, Dr Shebani Sethi, Dr Georgia Ede, to name a few – this is emergent and promising information and it deserves to be part of an informed discussion.

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