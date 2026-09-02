Ep 46: Recovering from Depression - Thomas Pasturel on Chronic Stress, Keto and Metabolic Psychiatry

In this episode of the Animal-Based Dad Podcast, I sit down with fellow Metabolic Collective volunteer Thomas Pasturel to talk about his personal journey through major depression and how metabolic interventions have become a key part of his recovery.

Thomas opens up about experiencing three major depressive episodes with suicidal ideation, and how he came to understand that depression can emerge from chronic, low-grade stress rather than a single traumatic event. He shares the invisible toll of years spent in high-pressure financial markets - where positions stayed live 24/7 and the mind never truly switched off - and his eventual decision to step away and rebuild his life, including a surprising turn toward becoming a sourdough baker.

We explore how Thomas discovered the ketogenic diet, his early experiences with increased energy and focus, and the deeper mental health benefits he found when he committed to it more seriously as part of his mental health recovery journey. He also talks about joining Nicole Laurent’s brain fog recovery program, where he is today in his recovery, and why he’s honest about not yet being in full remission - yet.

Along the way, Thomas and I dig into the bigger picture: why the brain should be treated as an organ that’s part of the body rather than something separate, the value of individual case studies alongside randomised controlled trials, and the need to weigh risk and benefit when exploring approaches alongside standard treatment.

Please note:

This conversation is intended to raise awareness of metabolic psychiatry as an emerging field and potential adjunct to standard treatment for mental illness. It is not medical advice. Please discuss any changes to your treatment or diet with your primary care physician or a qualified healthcare professional but equally do not allow them to simply wave this away – insist that they do some of their own research into the likes of Dr Chris Palmer, Dr Shebani Sethi, Dr Georgia Ede, to name a few – this is emergent and promising information and it deserves to be part of an informed discussion.

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