Ep 45: Ketones and the Brain - Dr. Eline Dekeyster on Metabolic Psychiatry, Autism & Mental Health

What if the food on your plate is quietly shaping how you think, feel, and cope?

In this episode of the Animal-Based Dad Podcast, host Ricky Du Plessis sits down with neuroscientist Dr. Eline Dekeyster — Assistant Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Leiden University and head of the Lifestyle Brain Interaction research group — to explore the connection between metabolic health and mental health.

Dr. Dekeyster shares how she moved from neurobiology and a career in the pharmaceutical industry back into academia to study how lifestyle shapes the brain — and how her own experience of the ketogenic diet’s effect on mood and mental clarity set her on this path.

Together they unpack:

What ketones actually are, and why the brain runs so well on them — steadier energy without the spikes and crashes of glucose

How ketones may act beyond fuel: their anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant roles, and their influence on neurotransmitter balance

Why modern eating patterns — constant food, rarely a fasting window — differ so sharply from how we evolved

What her research is finding on ketogenic approaches and quality of life in autism, ADHD, dementia and Alzheimer’s — and why quality of life, not just symptoms, is the outcome that matters most

Why a personalised, case-by-case approach beats one-size-fits-all

And, close to home for this show, how caregivers can build their own resilience — through nutrition, curiosity, connection with other caregivers, and proper professional support

A note: this conversation is for information and awareness, not medical advice. A ketogenic diet isn’t right for everyone, the research in these areas is still emerging, and any dietary change — especially for a child or someone with a health condition - should be made with a qualified healthcare professional, not alone.

#MetabolicPsychiatry #KetogenicDiet #BrainHealth #MentalHealth #Autism #ADHD #Neuroscience #FoodAndMood #Ketones #CaregiverSupport #MetabolicHealth #AnimalBasedDad

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