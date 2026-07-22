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Ep 43: Metabolic Psychiatry & Caregiver Burnout - The Ketogenic Diet–Mental Health Link with Natasha Smikles

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Ricky Du Plessis

What happens when the food you eat becomes part of your mental health treatment plan? In this episode I’m joined by Natasha Smikles — psychiatric nurse of 20 years, dialectical behaviour therapist, and Director of Impact & Operations at Metabolic Collective — to unpack the growing field of metabolic psychiatry.

We cover Natasha’s own journey with ADHD and how a ketogenic diet stabilised her mood and focus enough to make DBT actually work, the science behind why ketones can offer the brain a more stable energy source than glucose, and a new UCL randomised controlled trial showing significant improvements using ketogenic diets for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

We also get into my own world as a special needs parent — why caregivers are so often told to “practise self-care” with zero practical support behind it, the pushback I’ve had trying to raise metabolic health awareness in special needs communities, and why building resilience through metabolic health is the difference between anti-fragility and burnout when the stress you’re facing can’t be removed.

In this episode:

  • Natasha’s path from psychiatric nursing to metabolic psychiatry

  • ADHD, DBT and the ketogenic diet

  • Ketones vs. glucose: why brain fuel matters for mental health

  • The new UCL trial on ketogenic diets for schizophrenia & bipolar disorder

  • Metabolic Mind vs. Metabolic Collective — education, research and community

  • Why special needs caregivers are burning out — and the support gap nobody’s addressing

  • “Logical entry gates”: finding your own way into metabolic health

#MetabolicPsychiatry #KetogenicDiet #MentalHealth #ADHD #SpecialNeedsParent #SENDCommunity #CaregiverBurnout

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