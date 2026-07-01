Ep 43: Ketogenic Diets, BPD & The Bioenergetics of the Brain with Benjiman Boyd

Could the future of mental health treatment start with metabolism, not medication?

Ricky sits down with Ben - a researcher studying the bioenergetics of mental illness - to dig into the fast-emerging field of metabolic psychiatry. They explore how ketogenic diets and fasting may influence brain chemistry (including neurotransmitters like GABA and glutamate), and what the early science does and doesn’t yet show for conditions like borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Ben breaks down the real challenges in this research - study design pitfalls, the controversy around BPD diagnosis, and the neurobiology behind emotional regulation - while being candid that the clinical evidence here is still emerging. Ricky shares his own metabolic-health journey and what drew him to explore the link between how we fuel our bodies and how we feel.

The conversation closes on the foundations that matter for everyone: nutrition, sleep, movement, and natural light - and why building metabolic health is a lifelong marathon, not a quick fix.

⚠️ Important: This episode is a discussion of emerging research and personal experience — it is not medical or psychiatric advice, and the interventions discussed are still being studied.

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Where to find more from my guest:

Where to find more from and follow Ricky Du Plessis:

Website: https://www.rickyduplessis.co.uk

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