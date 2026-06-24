Ep 42: Reversing Depression with Diet, Fasting & Carnivore – Dr Christopher Brandlin

What if the key to mental health wasn’t another prescription, but what’s on your plate?

In Episode 42, Ricky sits down with Dr Christopher Brandlin - PhD researcher, carnivore-diet advocate, and Republican nominee for Nevada’s Assembly District 42 - to talk about the link between metabolic health and mental health. Dr Brandlin shares his raw personal story: how illness, surgeries, and conventional treatment sent his mental health spiralling, and how a water fast and a carnivore diet became the turning point in his recovery.

We get into why so many people are looking beyond pills for answers, the rise of the carnivore and ketogenic communities, reversing type 2 diabetes through diet, the role of nutrition (or the lack of it) in medical training, and why DR Brandlin believes lasting change in public health has to happen at the policy level.

Support note: This episode includes a candid discussion of mental health and suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a local crisis line - you don’t have to go through it alone.

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Website: https://www.rickyduplessis.co.uk

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