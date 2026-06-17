Ep 41: A New Direction - Where Metabolic Health Meets Mental Health

The Animal-Based Dad Podcast is back - with a sharper focus.

In this short relaunch episode, host Ricky Du Plessis explains the show’s new direction: exploring the connection between metabolic health and mental health, and why how we invest in our metabolic health is critical to how we think, feel, and cope.

This is a personal pivot. After years focused on metabolic health following his own health journey, everything changed when Ricky’s son was diagnosed with autism. That experience widened the lens of the show - from metabolism alone to the powerful, underexplored link between how metabolic health impacts brain health and mental well-being.

Going forward, the podcast digs into that connection: how energy, blood sugar, inflammation, and the lifestyle factors which influence metabolic health influence mood, focus, resilience, and long-term brain health. It’s a conversation that matters to everyone and one Ricky believes is especially overlooked for the people quietly carrying heavy loads, like caregivers in the special needs community.

Expect honest conversations, expert interviews, and practical deep dives into metabolic psychiatry, brain health, nutrition, ketogenic and lifestyle approaches, and the science behind the body-mind connection - always with takeaways you can actually use.

Whether you’re navigating your own mental and metabolic health, supporting someone else, or simply curious about where the body and the mind meet - this is your starting point.

New episodes coming soon. Follow and subscribe so you don’t miss what’s next.

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