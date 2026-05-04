Ep 40: Carnivore Diet, Gut Health & Autism - How Food Heals the Brain with Simon Grant

Could healing your gut transform your brain, and even help reverse symptoms of autism?

In this episode, Ricky sits down with Simon Grant, a physiotherapist turned nutritionist and hypnotherapist, to explore the powerful connection between gut health, mental well-being, and neurological development. Simon shares his deeply personal journey - from battling migraines and IBS, to watching his autistic son thrive after switching to a carnivore diet.

Together they dive into:

The gut-brain connection and how leaky gut syndrome may contribute to autism and behavioural challenges

Simon’s transition from raw veganism to carnivore, and the surprising health turnaround that followed

GAPS nutrition and the science of rebuilding a damaged microbiome

Regenerative agriculture vs monoculture — why soil health mirrors gut health

The role of fermented foods, natural light, and traditional practices in restoring metabolic health

Keto vs high-sugar diets: what the research from Dr Jen and David Unwin reveals

How the hedonic hunger system, sugar cravings, and pathogenic bacteria keep us trapped

Using hypnotherapy and the power of language to break unhealthy patterns

Why modern medicine manages symptoms while lifestyle changes address root causes

Whether you’re exploring carnivore, keto, or simply want to understand how food affects the brain, this conversation will challenge what you thought you knew about nutrition, autism, and chronic illness.

#CarnivoreDiet #GutHealth #Autism #GAPSDiet #AnimalBased #Keto #RegenerativeAgriculture #MetabolicHealth #GutBrainConnection #HolisticHealth #FermentedFoods #Hypnotherapy #LeakyGut #Microbiome #NutritionPodcast

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