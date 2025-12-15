Ep 39: Dr. Christopher Brandlin - PhD Researcher, Congressional Candidate & Natural Bodybuilder on Carnivore Diet, Big Pharma, and Transforming Health Policy

40-year-old attorney, PhD researcher, and congressional candidate Dr Christopher Brandlin shares how the carnivore diet healed his chronic conditions and why he’s running for office to dismantle Big Pharma’s grip on American healthcare. From getting banned on LinkedIn for challenging woke narratives to his ambitions to drive change in public health policy, this is metabolic health meets political revolution!
WHAT WE COVER:
✅ Why the carnivore movement has grown to ~1 million followers worldwide
✅ Christopher’s raw animal fat protocol and natural bodybuilding prep at 40
✅ The agricultural monopoly destroying local farmers and driving up meat prices
✅ His controversial PhD research on mask mandates and vaccine efficacy
✅ Plans for state-level clinical trials on ketogenic diets and metabolic health
✅ Fighting “RINOs” and Big Pharma influence in the Republican Party
✅ Why strength training beats excessive cardio for longevity and fat loss
✅ How BioSymm Technologies is closing the “execution gap” in health coaching
ABOUT CHRISTOPHER: Attorney, MBA, PhD in Public Policy & Public Health, congressional candidate, and metabolic health advocate who’s challenging the establishment with research, results, and political action.
MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: 🥩 Carnivore Diet & Metabolic Health 💪 Natural Bodybuilding & Raw Animal Fat 🏛️ MAHA Committee Nevada 🚜 Supporting Local Farmers 💉 Vaccine Mandates & Health Policy Research
Where to find more from my guests:
Social Media Channels:
Website: https://www.chrisbrandlin.com/
Please take a moment to look at the BioSymm Technologies Crowdfunding Campaign and if it resonates with you, please back us – we would love to have you in our founding community!
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/biosymm-technologies/biosymm
Where to find more from and follow Ricky Du Plessis:
#CarnivoreDiet #MetabolicHealth #NaturalBodybuilding #HealthPolicy #BigPharma #KetogenicDiet #MAHA #AnimalBased #EvolutionaryNutrition #StrengthTraining #FoodMonopoly #VaccineDebate #CongressionalCandidate #LocalFarming #AIHealthCoaching