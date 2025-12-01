Ep 38: Metabolic Drugs for Cancer – A Discussion with Amanda King & Dr Hari Kuhan About Their New Book

Join Ricky for an essential conversation with The Metabolic Nutritionist, Amanda King and Dr. Hari Kuhan, co-authors of “Metabolic Drugs for Cancer” – a ground-breaking resource recently launched on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardback formats.

Amanda brings her expertise as a nutritional therapist and naturopathic practitioner specializing in integrative oncology, while Dr. Hari shares his medical oncology background and research into metabolic therapies for cancer. Together, they’re pioneering a collaborative approach that bridges conventional and integrative medicine.

In this episode, we explore:

How repurposed drugs can work synergistically with conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy

The critical role of metabolism in cancer development and treatment

Why integrative oncology focuses on supporting conventional treatments rather than replacing them

The importance of patient agency and proactive health management in cancer care

Practical strategies for implementing metabolic approaches alongside traditional protocols

The challenge of accessing alternative treatments outside standard NICE guidance

How early screening and lifestyle interventions can address metabolic syndrome before it progresses

The cultural shift needed from reactive healthcare to preventive medicine

This conversation moves beyond tribal divisions in cancer treatment to focus on what truly benefits individual patients. Whether you’re a healthcare practitioner, someone navigating a cancer diagnosis, or interested in preventive metabolic health, this episode offers evidence-based insights into the evolving landscape of integrative oncology.

#IntegrativeOncology #MetabolicHealth #CancerTreatment #RepurposedDrugs #PatientAgency #PreventiveMedicine #MetabolicTherapy #FunctionalMedicine #HealthOptimization #AnimalBasedDad

Where to find more from my guests:

Social Media Channels:

Book:

Metabolic Drugs for Cancer: https://amzn.eu/d/eGFS4gu

Blog/Newsletter:

Substack:

Please take a moment to look at the BioSymm Technologies Crowdfunding Campaign and if it resonates with you, please back us – we would love to have you in our founding community!

https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/biosymm-technologies/biosymm

Where to find more from and follow Ricky Du Plessis: