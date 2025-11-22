The Execution Gap...

That curious phenomenon where the majority of our plans & best intentions fail to become manifest...🤔

Not because "we don't care enough", not because "we aren't disciplined enough" and not because "we are too weak" in will or character... 🤷‍♂️

Rather, this phenomenon happens because there's something that changes between our present selves (the version of us making the plans) and our future selves (the version of us expected to carry out said plans) - that change, whatever it may be, causes our future selves cognitive dissonance our present selves isn't experiencing and bottom line is cognitive dissonance is uncomfortable, unpleasant and can even be described as being painful...😣

Even the best intended plans, when faced with that pain (cognitive dissonance) will often fall flat & be quickly abandoned, unless you arm your future self with adequately robust systems & strategies for navigating whatever is causing the cognitive dissonance...🤷‍♂️

The trick is, short of having a functioning 'crystal ball' (and last I checked, none of us have those) your present self has absolutely no cooking clue what your future self will actually face and have to navigate... 🤔

Now, there are no doubt several ways you could go about the business of trying to arm your future self with the necessary systems & strategies, but for me I think the most effective approach is to work with a coach - or even better a team - that's dedicated to helping you achieve your goals... 💡

Now traditionally, that solution faces it's own issues... - Scheduling difficulties & frustrations...🤨 - Personality clashes & having to 'find the right fit'...🧐 - Astronomical COST... 😱

However, this is 2025 and AI has completely blown the lid off of what's possible when you get the right core team together...

And, that's exactly what I have done... I assembled an absolute DREAM TEAM! 🤯

Dr Jerry Sims - brining over 40 years of metabolic health focused clinical & occupational health experience!

Dr Clarence Bissessar - brining over 15 years of front-lines psychology experience and CBT excellence!

Joel Smalley - brining 25 years in digital transformation architecture, including Web3, Blockchain & AI!

Myself - brining not just my passion for & knowledge in metabolic health, but my 10+ years of project & programme leadership with my specific specialisation in leading new technology introduction!

Together we are BioSymm Technologies Ltd and we are spearheading AI-based solutions for human metabolic health which solve the execution gap by arming you with a TEAM of expertise not just in the relevant lifestyle factors, but more importantly in setting up systems and strategies for overcoming the chaos of life and associated cognitive dissonance...

The result: - Sustained lifestyle change that yields health optimisation and improved performance 🙌

