On 15 September 2026, the National Autistic Society (NAS), a UK Autism Charity, published an article stating that it can now say, “definitively, for the first time,” that autism is genetic (National Autistic Society, 2026). A statement which has been doing the rounds in social media posts and is being used to ‘nay-say’ the concerns of others that other factors, such as environmental and lifestyle exposures (pre and/or post-natal) may also be playing a role.

The article and the flood of subsequent posts have irked me – not because I’m trying to claim that autism is caused by x, y or z, but because it’s misrepresenting the body of evidence and in so doing is guilty of being the exact sort of misinformation NAS claims the article is aimed at combatting.

My view is that overstating scientific certainty - even in a good cause - is itself a form of misinformation, and that the NAS has made a political statement and dressed it as settled science - it’s hypocrisy and that irks me.

I’ll say plainly what they get right, then what they get wrong, and why.

What They Get Right

In giving credit where credit is due, NAS gets several things right in their assessment, and it’s worth stating them clearly before I tear apart where they overstep and misrepresent.

The current body of evidence suggests that autism is strongly heritable - that much is not in dispute. Meta-analyses of twin studies place the heritability estimate between roughly 64% and 91% (Tick et al., 2016), and a large five-country population cohort put it at around 80% (Bai et al., 2019). The evidence base suggests that genes matter enormously, so anyone claiming otherwise is arguing against a mountain of replicated evidence.

They are also right that misinformation about autism is real, harmful, and worth fighting. The narratives blaming parents, or peddling “cures,” can cause genuine damage, and the NAS is correct to want to counteract them. I come from a metabolic health background, and I’ve seen similar patterns (misinformation, disinformation, propaganda, etc.) in that space – these patterns can cause very real harm to people who are desperate and looking for much needed help.

And they’re right that autistic people are too often judged, misunderstood, and failed by services - the parts of their article describing that reality are the parts I can defend without hesitation.

So, this is not a disagreement about whether genes are involved – they clearly are.

It’s a disagreement about the word “definitively” and what they’re trying to say.

What They Get Wrong and How Their Own Article Gives the Game Away

I don’t need external evidence to show the NAS has overreached - their own article does it for me.

Read it carefully - it contradicts itself on the central claim.

In the same document that declares “definitively autism is genetic,” the NAS also states:

that there is no genetic test for autism;

that we don’t fully understand how genes combine to make a person autistic;

that thousands of genes are involved, and scientists believe there are many more still to find ;

and that, “much less commonly, other factors can play a role.”

Sit with that for a moment and try reconciling the two – I cannot…

You cannot simultaneously claim a question is definitively settled and admit that you don’t understand the mechanism, can’t test for it, haven’t identified all the relevant genes, and concede other factors contribute.

“Definitive” is a word for questions with no open ends – by definition it requires the thing which you claim to be “definitive” to be settled – you cannot then go on to explain that there’s open ends and unanswered aspects…

Their own text is a list of open ends.

The certainty is in the headline, but the uncertainty is in the body - that is not a scientific conclusion - it’s overreach and it’s unscientific.

This matters for a reason that goes beyond pedantry, and it rests on three points.

1. When We Diagnose Autism, We Don’t Diagnose the Actual Neurological State of the Brain - We diagnose the Presentation of Behaviour.

I’ve been through this with my own son, who has a level 3 ASD diagnosis.

There are no scans, no blood tests, no biomarkers measured for the process of diagnosing autism - a fact the NAS itself concedes when it admits there is no genetic test.

What actually happens in a diagnosis is that a clinician observes a behavioural profile and applies a label (American Psychiatric Association, 2013, 2022). The diagnosis is defined entirely by presentation, not by any measured genetic feature of the brain or its development.

The diagnosis is defined by presentation, not root cause and this has a consequence the “definitively genetic” framing cannot be reconciled with.

Since “autism” is defined by how it presents rather than by what causes it, it cannot be assumed to be one thing with one cause. It is, almost by definition, a bucket - a behaviourally defined category that very likely bundles several distinct underlying conditions with different causal routes to a similar outward presentation. This isn’t fringe speculation; it’s reflected in the field’s own concern about diagnostic heterogeneity and “diagnostic dilution” (Guimarães, 2026), and in the finding that a substantial share of the rise in diagnoses - around 26% in one landmark record review - reflects reclassification, diagnostic accretion and substitution rather than any change in the underlying population (King and Bearman, 2009).

You cannot make a clean, singular causal claim (”it’s genetic”) about a category that isn’t causally unified - that’s not how causal inference works.

2. “Genetic” Does Not Mean “Only Genetic”

The NAS headline claim frames genetics and environment as though establishing one closes the door on the other, but heritability and environmental causation are not rivals - they routinely coexist.

Cancer is the obvious parallel. It is substantially heritable, and yet we also know it can be triggered by environmental and lifestyle exposures. In fact, we even deliberately induce it in laboratory animals through environmental exposures, regardless of their genetics – yes, we give the laboratory animals cancer “on demand” for the sake of studies. Nobody credible treats “cancer is genetic” and “cancer can be environmentally caused” as contradictory, because we know both are true at once, they are not mutually exclusive.

Autism is no different in this respect. Prenatal exposure to sodium valproate is an established environmental contributor to autism in humans, and similar to the cancer example researchers give laboratory animals autism “on demand” via environmental exposures for the sake of studies (Nicolini and Fahnestock, 2018; Chaliha et al., 2020). The exposure produces the diagnosis’s defining features irrespective of the animal’s genes. So, the demonstration that autism is heritable does precisely nothing to establish that genetics is its only root cause - both channels are real.

3. “Heritable” Does Not Mean “Set in Stone” and Heritability is Blind to the Very Thing That Might Matter Most

This is, in my opinion, the most misunderstood point in the whole debate – the current body of evidence is blind to population level factors I believe need robust investigation.

Before I say what those are, let me give an example of why it matters – let’s take height, which is often cited as roughly 80% heritable. That figure does not mean height is 80% fixed at conception. Genes set a potential; whether a person reaches it depends heavily on lifestyle and environment - above all, nutrition. That’s why height looks strongly “genetic” within a single well-fed population, yet collapses in populations affected by famine and then rises again, generation on generation, as nutrition improves (NCD Risk Factor Collaboration, 2016). The genes didn’t change across those generations - the environmental inputs did, and the same genetic potential expressed itself differently as a result.

A heritability statistic measures the sources of variation within a studied population - it explains why some people in a group differ from others. It is, by construction, structurally blind to any factor that affects everyone in that group roughly equally. Such a factor produces no variation between individuals, so it contributes nothing to the heritability estimate - no matter how large its real biological effect. Height’s dependence on nutrition is invisible inside a uniformly well-fed group and only becomes visible when you compare across groups with different nutrition.

Environmental factors impact gene expression – this isn’t a controversial claim, it’s basic epigenetics. So, a high heritability figure cannot rule out a large shared environmental cause - it is simply the wrong instrument for detecting one. To read “highly heritable” as “environment doesn’t matter” is to misunderstand what the number is capable of measuring.

Why This is Not a Harmless Overstatement

Put the three points together with the environmental reality we actually live in.

We know beyond dispute that environment shapes neurodevelopment. Iodine deficiency in pregnancy is described as the leading preventable cause of impaired mental development worldwide, historically producing cretinism and, even in milder forms, measurable losses in cognitive function (Zimmermann, 2012; Redman et al., 2016). Folate deficiency causes neural tube defects, established so firmly that it led to population-wide food fortification (De-Regil et al., 2015). The pathway from nutritional and metabolic environment to the developing brain is not hypothetical - it is textbook.

Now consider that we live in a profoundly metabolically unhealthy age, with modern diet and lifestyle badly misaligned with the conditions human biology evolved to expect, and that neural development is among the most metabolically demanding processes in human biology. We have arguably never had better access to food, and yet we are simultaneously battling a malnourishment pandemic caused by the overabundance of energy rich but nutrient poor processed and ultra-processed foods – things which are high in caloric content but poor in the essential nutrients human beings require from our diets (essential amino acids, essential fatty acids, essential vitamins & essential minerals).

Whether any of this contributes to what we currently label “autism” is an open question, and that’s exactly why NAS cannot accurately claim “definitively autism is genetic” because the genetic studies underpinning “definitively genetic” were never designed to test for metabolic or shared-environmental confounders. And as point 3 established, a near-universal environmental factor is invisible to heritability estimates by construction.

You cannot rule out what you never measured. The studies didn’t measure it and couldn’t have detected it even if it were large. That is not a defect the NAS can wave away - it’s a structural limit of the evidence they’re citing.

None of this proves that environmental or metabolic factors drive autism. I want to be scrupulously clear about that, because the whole point of this essay is that overclaiming is the “sin.” What it proves is narrower and unarguable - the question is open, and while a question is open, calling it “definitive” is not a scientific statement.

Conclusion

The tragedy is that the NAS didn’t need to overstate its case. “Autism is strongly genetic” is supported by the current body of evidence - a defensible, and already a powerful rebuttal to the parent-blaming and cure-peddling they rightly oppose. By inflating it to “definitively genetic” - a claim their own article dismantles four paragraphs later - they’ve traded a strongly supported statement for a blatantly false one.

And there’s a cost.

Overstatement teaches careful people to distrust you, and it hands genuine bad-faith actors a real, legitimate overreach to point at while they wave away everything solid underneath it.

The most effective answer to misinformation is not manufactured certainty – it’s accurate confidence, stated exactly as strongly as the evidence allows, and not one word further.

The NAS crossed that line and in so doing have damaged their own credibility.

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