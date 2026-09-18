Ricky’s Substack

Ricky’s Substack

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The Confound
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Thank you Ricky for your brilliant and grounded analysis on the terrible NAS statement. It is great to hear your clear voice and well articulated arguments on this very important debate. Brilliant work and example how one voice in fighting the misinformation

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