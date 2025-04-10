Playback speed
Deep Dive Series: Roderick Lambert Mini-Series, Episode 01 – Inflammation

Ricky Du Plessis
Apr 10, 2025
The topic being discussed = Inflammation

Summary of discussion:

We introduce the topic of inflammation and explain what inflammation is, why it's important, the sources of stress that create inflammatory responses, the mechanisms involved, and things people can do about it. Roderick emphasizes that inflammation can be both good and bad depending on the context and aims to provide a better understanding so listeners can make informed decisions about their health.

Areas covered include:

· Understanding Inflammation in the Body

· Sources of Daily Stressors and Impact

· Long-Term Chemical Impacts and Health Risks

· Modern Life's Impact on Human Health

· Biological Effects of Substance Exposure

· Natural Healing and Environmental Triggers

· Balancing Omega-6 and Omega-3 Fatty Acids

· Mitochondrial Health and Grounding Benefits

· Methylene Blue and Ancestral Lifestyle

Links to some of data & resources upon which this discussion was based:

· Circadian rhythms / Grounding: compendium from

https://thecrdchallenge.com/

o Light exposure & circadian rhythms research: https://thecrdchallenge.com/week-1-research/

o Sunlight, UV and chrononutrition: https://thecrdchallenge.com/week-2-research/

o Grounding & EMF: https://thecrdchallenge.com/week-3-research/

· The importance of Omega-3 Essential Fatty Acids: https://open.substack.com/pub/rickyduplessis/p/the-critical-role-of-omega-3-fatty?r=4nosyy&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

· Non-native EMF and Oxidative Stress: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8038719/

· Forever Chemicals: the best entry point to the topic is to watch the film Dark Waters, which is based on a true story regarding forever chemicals: https://www.focusfeatures.com/dark-waters

If you would like a more comprehensive list of the research which has informed this discussion (because space within the episode description is limited), please sign up to Roderick’s mailing list via https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/profile

Where to find Roderick Lambert:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodericklambert/

YouTube: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodericklambert/

Links page: https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MidlifeMetabolicHealth

· Sign up to his newsletter (and get the dedicated email on Inflammation): https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/profile

· Get Roderick’s free 6-part series on How we REALLY make energy (all about mitochondria and inflammation): https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/energy

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):

Conquering King Stomach (my book):

Ricky’s Substack
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - where science meets real-life strategies for optimizing metabolic health and overall well-being. This podcast dives deep into the lifestyle factors that influence human metabolic health & wellness, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, supplementation, grounding, and light exposure.
What to expect:
- Guest Interview Series (Mondays): Unscripted conversations with top researchers, doctors, scientists, health coaches and thought leaders in metabolic health, biohacking, and longevity.
- Deep Dive Series (Thursdays): Topic specific & science-backed deep dives into the key principles of metabolic optimization.
The aim is simple - to arm you with actionable & evidence-based strategies you can apply today to start correcting, optimizing, and enhancing your health span across your lifespan.
Who is this show for?
If you’re health-conscious, curious about metabolic health, and looking for practical, science-backed solutions, this podcast is for you! Whether you’re new to the space or a seasoned biohacker, you’ll find valuable insights to take your well-being to the next level.
