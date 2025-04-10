Deep Dive Series: Roderick Lambert Mini-Series, Episode 01 – Inflammation

The topic being discussed = Inflammation

Summary of discussion:

We introduce the topic of inflammation and explain what inflammation is, why it's important, the sources of stress that create inflammatory responses, the mechanisms involved, and things people can do about it. Roderick emphasizes that inflammation can be both good and bad depending on the context and aims to provide a better understanding so listeners can make informed decisions about their health.

Areas covered include:

· Understanding Inflammation in the Body

· Sources of Daily Stressors and Impact

· Long-Term Chemical Impacts and Health Risks

· Modern Life's Impact on Human Health

· Biological Effects of Substance Exposure

· Natural Healing and Environmental Triggers

· Balancing Omega-6 and Omega-3 Fatty Acids

· Mitochondrial Health and Grounding Benefits

· Methylene Blue and Ancestral Lifestyle

Links to some of data & resources upon which this discussion was based:

· Circadian rhythms / Grounding: compendium from

https://thecrdchallenge.com/

o Light exposure & circadian rhythms research: https://thecrdchallenge.com/week-1-research/ o Sunlight, UV and chrononutrition: https://thecrdchallenge.com/week-2-research/ o Grounding & EMF: https://thecrdchallenge.com/week-3-research/

· The importance of Omega-3 Essential Fatty Acids: https://open.substack.com/pub/rickyduplessis/p/the-critical-role-of-omega-3-fatty?r=4nosyy&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

· Non-native EMF and Oxidative Stress: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8038719/

· Forever Chemicals: the best entry point to the topic is to watch the film Dark Waters, which is based on a true story regarding forever chemicals: https://www.focusfeatures.com/dark-waters

If you would like a more comprehensive list of the research which has informed this discussion (because space within the episode description is limited), please sign up to Roderick's mailing list via https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/profile

