Deep Dive Series: Episode 01 – Conquering King Stomach

Ricky Du Plessis
Apr 03, 2025
Overview

In this first episode of the deep dive series, I talk about my book (Conquering King Stomach), the journey which lead me to making the decision to write it, some of the more profound learnings along the way and what I hope it will do for others.

For those wishing to purchase a copy, it can be found on Amazon using the links below:

Conquering King Stomach (my book):

· Kindle (Global) / Standard Paperback (UK & USA): https://amzn.to/4hRImti

· Premium paperback (International): https://amzn.to/4l5F2h3

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):

· https://forms.pabbly.com/form/share/2c6d-722611668

Ricky’s Substack
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - where science meets real-life strategies for optimizing metabolic health and overall well-being. This podcast dives deep into the lifestyle factors that influence human metabolic health & wellness, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, supplementation, grounding, and light exposure.
What to expect:
- Guest Interview Series (Mondays): Unscripted conversations with top researchers, doctors, scientists, health coaches and thought leaders in metabolic health, biohacking, and longevity.
- Deep Dive Series (Thursdays): Topic specific & science-backed deep dives into the key principles of metabolic optimization.
The aim is simple - to arm you with actionable & evidence-based strategies you can apply today to start correcting, optimizing, and enhancing your health span across your lifespan.
Who is this show for?
If you’re health-conscious, curious about metabolic health, and looking for practical, science-backed solutions, this podcast is for you! Whether you’re new to the space or a seasoned biohacker, you’ll find valuable insights to take your well-being to the next level.
