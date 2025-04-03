Deep Dive Series: Episode 01 – Conquering King Stomach

Overview
In this first episode of the deep dive series, I talk about my book (Conquering King Stomach), the journey which lead me to making the decision to write it, some of the more profound learnings along the way and what I hope it will do for others.
For those wishing to purchase a copy, it can be found on Amazon using the links below:
Conquering King Stomach (my book):
· Kindle (Global) / Standard Paperback (UK & USA): https://amzn.to/4hRImti
· Premium paperback (International): https://amzn.to/4l5F2h3
More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:
Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):
· https://forms.pabbly.com/form/share/2c6d-722611668
