Crowdfunding Launch Incoming... 🚀

Ricky Du Plessis's avatar
Ricky Du Plessis
Nov 28, 2025

And, we’re set for our crowdfunding launch... 🚀

The

BioSymm Technologies Ltd
crowdfunding campaign is now approved and set to go live on Tuesday December 2nd 2025 at 12:00 (midday) GMT... 🙌

Check out the campaign page here 👇 and be sure to check out the backer tiers and associated rewards... 👀

https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/biosymm-technologies/biosymm

This is going to be HUGE folks - the team and I are massively excited and look forward to building out this vision with our community of backers - locking arms and creating something hugely impactful for metabolic health globally!!!

BioSymm Technologies Ltd

Joel Smalley

Clarence Bissessar

Dr Jerry Sims

