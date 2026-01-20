This past Christmas was defining for me...

Christmas is supposed to be a magical time together - instead, this past one exposed exactly how broken the support system is for special needs families, and how even experts fail when the system isn’t there.

My 4-year-old son has special needs, so routine is his scaffolding - when it breaks, everything breaks.

Christmas demolished that routine:

Different schedules (school holidays)

Unfamiliar sounds & sights everywhere

Overwhelming sensory input everywhere you turn

The meltdowns started before Christmas and didn’t stop until after New Year’s Eve - it was rough...

Here’s what nobody tells you about being special needs parents during Christmas:

We both fell apart (my wife & I).

Absorbing the constant duties of emotional regulation, the vigilance, the damage control with a confused, overstimulated and dysregulated boy.

Re-assuring our neurotypical 10 year old daughter and helping her cope too.

The disrupted sleep, time pressures, and chronic stress all making everything feel that much harder!

Even my rock-solid plan to prep for my major knee surgery in January fell by the wayside. Not because I didn’t know better, but because there was too much happening - Our son needed us - the routine was broken and with it the peace - everything else fell away.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: knowledge doesn’t protect you when the system fails - you need support systems that stand under the pressure of chaos!

By Boxing Day already, both my wife & I were completely depleted, with no end in sight to our son’s dysregulation and neither of us could articulate what we needed...

Not because we didn’t know - but because what we needed didn’t exist:

❌ NHS therapy (long waitlist)

❌ Private therapist (£100+ per session, and it’s Boxing Day)

❌ Support groups (all on holiday break)

❌ “Self-care time” (impossible while our son needs constant supervision)

❌ The discipline to maintain our own health protocols (impossible when survival mode kicks in)

What we actually needed:

✅ Someone who understood that this wasn’t personal failure - it was biological overwhelm

✅ Guidance that fit into the 10 minutes between meltdowns, not elaborate routines we couldn’t maintain

✅ Recognition that our physical symptoms (chest tightness, appetite loss, brain fog, panic attacks) were stress biology, not character flaws

✅ Support at 11pm on Boxing Day - not in 18 months, not Tuesday at 10am

“Put your own oxygen mask on first.”

We both know this - I literally teach this, but the oxygen mask wasn’t there when we reached for it.

Research shows parents/carers of children with special needs experience chronic stress comparable to combat veterans... That’s not metaphor - it’s measurable biology:

Cortisol dysregulation

HPA axis dysfunction

Chronic sympathetic nervous system activation

Sleep fragmentation leading to cognitive decline

Gut-brain axis disruption affecting decision-making

This isn’t “just stress” that willpower can overcome.

This is a biological state that makes maintaining self-care neurologically almost impossible - even when you KNOW exactly what you should be doing. However, failing to attend to your own self-care over the long-term leads to dire consequences - consequences our kids ultimately pay for the most!

Your child doesn’t need you to be perfect - but they do need you to be functioning and the only way to ensure you are able to care for them adequately is to ensure you are actually physically AND mentally capable of it - that means your own self-care is not a luxury, it’s a minimum non-negotiable requirement!

But the system expects you to function with minimal / no support.

This past Christmas, I realized something: BioSymm Technologies was solving the wrong problem.

We’ve been focused on building solutions for high-performing professionals who want to optimize their health - a worthy cohort, but an already well served cohort...

Meanwhile, my wife and I (parents of a child with special needs) living with near constant disruption, chronic stress, and practicably zero accessible support - couldn’t even maintain basic self-care...

And I’m supposed to be an expert - metabolic health is my thing...

If we struggle to do it in the face of the day to day chaos, what hope does anyone else have?

So, it only makes sense that I’m pivoting our focus at BioSymm Technologies - my family needs these solutions, so why not build them for the benefit of all the other special needs families out there too?

We’re building AI-powered support specifically for special needs parents / carers who:

Can’t afford £100+ per therapy session

Can’t wait 18 months for NHS appointments

Can’t maintain elaborate self-care routines when their child’s routine breaks

Need guidance on demand, not at set schedules

Need someone who understands that mental health & physical health both run on the very same biological interface (they are not separate) and delivers biologically sound guidance addressing root causes, not just ‘mindfulness exercises’

The aim is not to replace human connection - not to steal patients away from therapists, but to provide access to helpful therapeutic tools which will be there when nothing else is.

Because knowledge alone isn’t enough, willpower alone isn’t enough and the chaos of life doesn’t wait for convenient times to strike...

You need a support system that actually supports you as/when needed, and that system doesn’t exist yet, so we’re going to create it, but we want to create it right and that means it must fit your needs right!

If you’re a parent or carer of a child with special needs:

What does your current support system feel like when unforeseen issues strike?

What would actually help when you feel overwhelmed or like you are drowning?

Not generic “more support” - I want specifics:

What do you wish you had access to at the touch of a button?

What stops you from doing the self-care you KNOW you need?

What would make the difference between you ‘just surviving’ and actually functioning?

Please DM me - let’s chat because your answers will directly shape what we build.

Because if Christmas 2025 taught me anything, it’s that even experts fail when the support system isn’t there - and none of us should have to be experts just to survive.

BioSymm Technologies Ltd

Joel Smalley

Dr Jerry Sims

Clarence Bissessar