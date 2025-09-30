This article below is a shining example of why I asked Dr Jerry Sims to come onboard with BioSymm Technologies Ltd as my Chief Medical Officer - the man has a wealth of knowledge, experience and a laser focus on metabolic health which is ideal for the vision we have for our AI-powered, psychology enhanced, metabolic health architect... 🙌👇

https://open.substack.com/pub/themetabolicmd/p/the-five-pillars-of-high-performance

We are getting geared up to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the Beta development of our flagship product - campaign goes live on Cyber Monday and we have some awesome reward tiers for our backers... 🤯👏

Subscribe to our Substack to receive our weekly newsletter and keep updated on our latest progress and developments 👇

https://open.substack.com/pub/biosymmtechnologiesltd/

Big things coming... 👊