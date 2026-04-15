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Lucy Walter's avatar
Lucy Walter
Apr 15

Thanks for this very interesting article Ricky. I started reading it and I was thinking all these problems are solved by keto/carnivore, and there later on, you went into all that side of things. I have found it transformational to go carnivore - the only thing it hasn’t solved is my insomnia but I can function way better on less sleep with this diet. I also wanted to mention that we took our son through the gaps protocol when he was ten and then at age 20 now, he has gone keto. He has autism and severe OCD, and while he still has difficulties they are much reduced.

He never went to school and I think that is something which makes life much more bearable for child and parents alike. However difficult it might be to home school, I think it’s worth it as the whole well being of your child is eased and their stress levels overall are brought way down.

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