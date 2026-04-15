There’s a word we lean on heavily in well-being conversations: “resilience.” It appears in policy documents, staff training, parenting advice, and mental health strategies…

“Build resilience” – “Stay strong” – “Bounce back.”

It sounds empowering, and for many of life’s challenges, resilience is exactly what’s needed.

Thing is, there is a population for whom resilience - as we currently understand and promote it - is actually pretty inadequate and quietly failing them - yet most people have no idea it’s happening.

I’m talking about the parents, carers, and educators of children with special educational needs and disabilities - SEND as we call it here in the UK (Special Needs elsewhere).

What follows isn’t just their story - it’s a fundamental rethinking of how we support anyone facing sustained, unavoidable pressure, and why the emerging science of metabolic psychology, in my opinion, holds the key to something far more powerful than any other resilience-based approach has ever offered.

The Hidden Assumption Inside “Resilience”

Resilience, at its core, describes the ability of a system - a bridge, a material, a person - to withstand pressure without breaking and return to its original state once that pressure is removed – this memory foam mattress for a second, absorbs the pressure of you sitting / laying on it, without breaking and retakes its original shape once you get off it and the pressure you exerted is removed.

That final clause deserves emphasis: once the pressure is removed.

A resilient bridge withstands a storm, then returns to normal. A resilient person endures a crisis, recovers, and resumes baseline functioning. The storm passes - normal returns…

Most well-being advice we offer - in workplaces, healthcare, and education - is built on this assumption: that pressure is temporary, that a recovery period follows, and that “bouncing back” is meaningful because there’s something stable to bounce back to.

For many situations, this holds true… But what happens when it doesn’t…?

When Pressure Becomes Permanent - What The Science Shows

Consider the reality facing a parent of a child with complex special needs:

Sleep disruption — not for weeks, but for years

A daily gauntlet of sensory management, behavioural negotiation, and communication barriers before the morning school run

Education, Health and Care Plan battles

Local authority rejections

Tribunal appeals

The other children/people in their lives who need attention

The relationship under strain

The career sacrificed or severely compromised

And tomorrow, it starts again. For years - often for decades.

This isn’t a storm that passes - this is the climate.

The research evidence on the physiological cost is unambiguous and deeply concerning.

Mortality and morbidity. A retrospective cohort study by Fairthorne et al. (2014), published in PLOS ONE, found significantly elevated mortality risk in mothers of children with intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder. A 2020 meta-analysis by Masefield et al. in the Maternal and Child Health Journal confirmed that caregivers of children with developmental disabilities experience significantly poorer health outcomes across multiple physical and psychological domains.

HPA axis dysregulation. When stress becomes chronic, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis — the body’s primary stress-management system - loses its normal regulatory rhythm. Bruce McEwen’s foundational work on allostatic load describes what happens: the very systems designed to help organisms adapt to stress begin to accumulate physiological “wear and tear” through sustained activation (McEwen & Stellar, 1993). Cortisol, which should peak in the morning and decline through the day, either remains chronically elevated - driving insulin resistance, visceral fat accumulation, sleep disruption, and systemic inflammation - or becomes pathologically blunted in a state sometimes described as HPA axis exhaustion.

This has been specifically documented in SEND caregivers. Van der Lubbe et al. (2025), publishing in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, found that parental hair cortisol concentrations - a biomarker reflecting chronic stress over months rather than moments - were significantly correlated with child stress levels, and that mothers of children with ASD showed higher rates of obesity and metabolic syndrome. Padden et al. (2019) identified links between ASD caregiving and psychophysiological dysregulation, including altered cardiovascular reactivity and cortisol profiles. De Andrés-García et al. (2013) demonstrated that longer duration of caregiving was associated with progressively blunted cortisol responses to acute stress - a hallmark of HPA axis exhaustion - concluding that the caregiving process itself represents “a human model of chronic stress” subject to significant allostatic load.

Systemic cascading failure. Research by Kinlein et al. (2015), published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, demonstrated that when allostatic mediators become chronically overactive or improperly regulated, they shift from protecting the organism to increasing its vulnerability, leading to “a series of cascading failures in multiple physiological systems.” The systems that usually provide resilience instead generate increased vulnerability. A 2023 scoping review by Mountcastle et al. in Frontiers in Neuroendocrinology examining HPA axis function across caregivers of children with chronic conditions found consistent patterns of cortisol dysregulation, including blunted cortisol awakening responses and altered diurnal rhythms.

The circadian connection. Kinlein & Karatsoreos (2020), publishing on the HPA axis as a substrate for stress resilience, demonstrated that circadian disruption compromises the very allostatic responses designed to help organisms adapt to environmental challenge. Their research showed that mice housed in disrupted light-dark cycles - a parallel to the sleep disruption experienced by many SEND carers - exhibited metabolic signs of allostatic load, including increased adiposity, impaired glucose regulation, and morphological changes to prefrontal cortical neurons similar to those produced by chronic restraint stress. They concluded that an intact and optimally functioning circadian timing system underlies the capacity for resilience itself.

In plain English, the research paints a clear and alarming picture: caring for a child with special needs doesn’t just feel exhausting - it is measurably, biologically damaging. Studies show that mothers of children with autism or intellectual disability face a higher risk of dying earlier, and caregivers across the board experience worse physical and mental health than the general population. The reason is rooted in what chronic, unrelenting stress does to the body. Our stress-response system is designed for short bursts - it’s supposed to fire up, help us deal with a threat, and then settle back down - but when the pressure never lets up, that system either gets stuck in overdrive (flooding the body with stress hormones that drive weight gain, inflammation, poor sleep, and blood sugar problems) or eventually burns out altogether, leaving the body unable to mount a proper stress response at all. Research specifically on parents of children with autism has confirmed exactly this pattern - including the finding that the longer someone has been in a caregiving role, the more blunted and exhausted their stress response becomes.

What makes this worse is that it creates a domino effect: the body’s protective systems start working against the person rather than for them, and disrupted sleep - something almost every SEND carer knows intimately - accelerates the whole process by undermining the biological clock that keeps these systems functioning in the first place.

Now, try applying the conventional resilience framework to this reality…

“Bounce back.” Back to what? The pressure doesn’t relent. There is no post-storm calm, and the biological machinery that makes resilience possible is being systematically degraded by the very conditions it’s supposed to help manage.

This is where resilience, as we typically promote it, doesn’t just fall short - it becomes a harmful misdirection, because when the inevitable decline happens, the person is left believing they simply weren’t resilient enough. The failure feels personal, when in reality, it’s physiological.

Anti-Fragility - A Fundamentally Different Goal

In 2012, scholar and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb published a concept that moves decisively beyond resilience - he called it “anti-fragility.”

Taleb observed that systems in the world fall into three categories:

Fragile – systems which break under pressure (think a porcelain cup shatters when dropped)

Resilient - systems which withstand pressure and return to their original state (think a rubber band stretches and snaps back)

Anti-fragile – systems which actually grow stronger in response to pressure (think muscles which don’t just survive exercise - they grow in response)

The distinction is profound for anyone supporting people under sustained pressure.

Resilience asks: “How do I help this person survive and return to where they were?”

Anti-fragility asks: “How do I help this person grow their capacity so that what once overwhelmed them becomes manageable, and what was once manageable becomes effortless?”

For SEND parents, carers, and educators - people for whom the pressure of SEND care is chronic - anti-fragility isn’t just a better goal, it’s the only goal that makes long-term sense…

Resilience against permanent pressure is a slow war of attrition

Anti-fragility is genuine growth - increasing capability, sharpening clarity, expanding emotional bandwidth, not despite the demands, but in response to them!

However, here’s the critical caveat that most discussions around anti-fragility overlook: it doesn’t happen automatically – there’s a fundamental biological component involved… Fail to address the underlying biology and the outcome isn’t anti-fragility – it’s increased fragility…

Muscles only grow stronger from exercise if the body has adequate nutrition, rest, and recovery capacity. Without those biological foundations, the same workout that should build strength instead causes injury, inflammation, and further breakdown. The stressor is identical - the outcome depends entirely on whether the biological foundation can support positive adaptation or not.

The same is true for mental health and capacity - this is not theoretical either because a landmark 2022 study by Brivio et al., published in Translational Psychiatry, directly demonstrated this principle at the cellular level in the brain in animal models. The researchers exposed rats to chronic mild stress and found that the bioenergetic status of the ventral hippocampus - a brain region critically involved in stress regulation - determined whether an organism became vulnerable or resilient. Crucially, resilient animals showed upregulated mitochondrial respiratory chain complexes and activated mitochondrial fission to maintain metabolic efficiency, while vulnerable animals showed mitochondrial fusion patterns that merely attempted to counteract oxidative damage without restoring function. The researchers concluded that “mitochondrial morphology and recycling” are “critical in the ability to cope with stress.”

In plain English, when researchers put animals under sustained stress, the ones that coped well and the ones that fell apart showed a clear difference in their biology - it came down to how well their brain cells were producing and managing energy. The resilient animals had mitochondria (the energy generators inside every cell) that were actively upgrading and maintaining themselves – whereas, the vulnerable animals, had mitochondria that were just trying to patch themselves up and survive… The key takeaway being that the animals that thrived under pressure weren’t ‘tougher mentally’ - they were better resourced biologically – or in other words, they were in better metabolic health. Whereas the ones that broke down had poorer metabolic health. The researchers’ conclusion was clear: the ability to cope with chronic stress is fundamentally a metabolic question, not just a psychological one.

This means that the key difference between vulnerability and resilience is not just psychological - it is fundamentally metabolic.

This raises the most important question in this entire conversation: what determines whether sustained pressure builds a person up or breaks them down?

The answer is metabolic health, and this is where the conversation must go somewhere most well-being discussions have never been.

Why You Can’t Willpower Your Way Out of Compromised Biology And Why Pharmaceuticals Aren’t Resolving Root Causes

Before exploring what metabolic psychology offers, we need to confront why the two most common responses to chronic mental health struggles - “try harder” and “take medication” - are fundamentally insufficient for people under sustained pressure.

The Willpower Fallacy

The advice offered to SEND parents and carers typically falls into a familiar category: mindfulness, journaling, breathing exercises, positive affirmations, CBT strategies, “self-care.” These are psychological tools and they have genuine, evidence-based value.

But they share a common, largely unexamined assumption: that the biological infrastructure required to execute them is intact… What they don’t seem to touch on or understand is “what is a person’s brain is metabolically compromised…?”

Consider what these interventions actually require:

Mindfulness demands sustained attention and prefrontal cortex engagement

CBT requires cognitive flexibility, working memory, and the ability to reframe automatic thoughts

Emotional regulation strategies depend on intact neurotransmitter signalling and functional stress-response modulation

Every one of these is a metabolically expensive brain function, and they are all among the first things to degrade under chronic allostatic load.

This is the fundamental problem with telling chronically stressed people to “try harder” or “give it time” with psychological strategies. It’s not that the strategies are bad - it’s that you cannot willpower your way out of compromised biology. When the brain’s metabolic function is disrupted - when mitochondrial function is impaired, when cortisol rhythms are dysregulated, when neuroinflammation is elevated, when sleep architecture is fractured - the cognitive and emotional systems that willpower depends on are themselves degraded.

A 2018 systematic review by Picard & McEwen in Psychosom Medicine, examining the relationship between psychological stress and mitochondrial function, concluded that mitochondria have “recently emerged as a key component of the stress response” and that “changes in mitochondria directly influence systemic metabolic regulation, brain function, immune activation, and even the rate of aging and lifespan.” The review noted that “coping with stress and regulating one’s emotions are self-regulatory functions that depend on a limited energy supply” — meaning the very biological resources that stress depletes are the same ones required to psychologically manage that stress.

A further study by Wu-Chung et al. (2024) examining mitochondrial health in dementia caregivers - a chronically stressed population with significant parallels to SEND caregivers - found that mitochondrial respiratory capacity was directly associated with physical functioning and daily affect. The researchers observed a direct bioenergetic link between cellular energy capacity and psychological well-being.

This evidence makes the willpower problem concrete: asking a metabolically compromised person to deploy sophisticated cognitive strategies is like asking someone to run advanced software on a computer with a failing processor. The software isn’t the problem. The hardware is!

The Pharmaceutical Limitation

The other common response - psychiatric medication - presents a different but equally important limitation.

A landmark, albeit controversial, 2023 systematic umbrella review by Moncrieff et al., published in Molecular Psychiatry, examined decades of research and found no consistent evidence supporting the long-standing serotonin hypothesis of depression. The researchers concluded that patients should not be told depression is caused by low serotonin or a “chemical imbalance,” and that we do not fully understand what antidepressants are doing to the brain. Co-author Dr. Mark Horowitz noted that adverse life events played a strong role in depression, “suggesting low mood is a response to people’s lives and cannot be boiled down to a simple chemical equation.”

This doesn’t mean psychiatric medications never help anyone. For some individuals in acute crisis, they provide a critical lifeline, and the debate around their efficacy is nuanced. But it does mean something profoundly important for our conversation: the dominant pharmaceutical model is oriented toward symptom management rather than root-cause resolution.

Even more concerning for populations under chronic stress, research increasingly demonstrates that many psychiatric medications themselves contribute to metabolic dysfunction - the very foundation we’re arguing must be strengthened. A comprehensive review by the Psychopharmacology Institute (2025) found that multiple classes of antidepressants are associated with weight gain, insulin resistance, dyslipidaemia, and metabolic syndrome through mechanisms including mitochondrial impairment, inflammatory signalling, and endocrine disruption. A 2025 network meta-analysis by Pillinger et al., published in The Lancet, confirmed that antidepressants differ markedly in their cardiometabolic effects, and crucially, found no association between changes in depressive symptoms and metabolic disturbance, indicating these metabolic effects are independent side effects rather than signs of recovery.

A review in Frontiers in Endocrinology further documented that second-generation antipsychotics - sometimes prescribed alongside antidepressants for treatment-resistant conditions - carry the highest metabolic risk, including diabetes, while concomitant SSRI/SNRI use can compound this risk further.

For SEND parents and carers already experiencing metabolic deterioration from chronic stress, this creates a potential vicious cycle: chronic stress degrades metabolic health → degraded metabolic health compromises psychological function → compromised psychological function leads to pharmaceutical intervention → pharmaceutical intervention can further degrade metabolic health.

The critical point here is not anti-medication. It is that neither willpower nor pharmaceuticals address the metabolic root of the problem. One asks the degraded system to try harder. The other manages downstream symptoms while potentially compounding the underlying metabolic dysfunction. Neither builds the biological foundation on which genuine, sustained psychological capacity depends, and without that foundation, anti-fragility remains impossible because the system that should be adapting and growing under pressure is instead deteriorating.

This is why metabolic psychology matters - not as a replacement for psychological support or, where genuinely needed, pharmacological intervention, but as the missing foundational layer that makes everything else work sustainably over the long-term.

Metabolic Psychology — The Foundation That Enables Anti-Fragility

The Science

Metabolic psychology (sometimes also called metabolic psychiatry) is built on research pioneered by clinicians such as Dr. Chris Palmer at Harvard Medical School and McLean Hospital, and Dr. Georgia Ede, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist specialising in nutritional and metabolic psychiatry. Their work, while primarily focused on the treatment of mental illness, establishes scientific principles that have profound implications far beyond clinical psychiatry - implications that are directly relevant to building anti-fragility in chronically stressed populations.

Palmer, who founded the Metabolic and Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital and published Brain Energy in 2022, argues that mental disorders are fundamentally metabolic disorders of the brain, with mitochondrial dysfunction at the core. Endorsed by researchers at institutions including Columbia University, the University of Toronto, and UC San Diego, Palmer’s framework draws on decades of convergent research to establish a central thesis: the brain is a metabolic organ, and its functional capacity is directly dependent on metabolic health.

This goes far deeper than the common understanding of metabolism as “burning calories.” As Palmer has explained, mitochondria - often simplified as the “powerhouses of the cell” - are in fact sophisticated regulators of virtually every process relevant to psychological function. They play direct roles in the production, release, and regulation of key neurotransmitters including serotonin, dopamine, glutamate, and acetylcholine. They regulate the production of hormones including cortisol, oestrogen, and testosterone. They modulate inflammation, turning it both on and off. They send signals to the cell nucleus, playing a critical role in epigenetics - the expression of different genes at different times - and they continuously sense the environment, responding to levels of stress, the food we eat, and the quality of our sleep.

Dr. Georgia Ede’s work, detailed in Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind (2024), complements Palmer’s framework by focusing on the specific mechanisms through which dietary patterns affect brain metabolism. Ede identifies three interconnected metabolic threats to brain function: inflammation, oxidative stress, and insulin resistance - which she describes as the “silent metabolic disease that robs your brain of the energy it needs to thrive.” Drawing on biochemistry, neuroscience, and clinical experience across 25 years of psychiatric practice - including 12 years at Smith College and Harvard University - Ede demonstrates that diets high in refined carbohydrates promote the persistently elevated insulin levels that lead to insulin resistance, progressively impairing the brain’s ability to use glucose for energy. As she notes, the more sugar your diet contains, the harder it becomes for your brain to use it - a paradox with devastating implications for cognitive and emotional function.

Ede’s three-part framework for brain-healthy nutrition - nourish (provide complete nutrients), protect (avoid refined carbohydrates and seed oils that drive inflammation and oxidative stress), and energise (maintain stable glucose and insulin levels) - provides an actionable translation of metabolic psychiatry principles into practical guidance.

The Application: From Treating Illness to Building Capacity

Here is where a crucial distinction must be made.

Palmer and Ede’s work is primarily oriented toward treating serious mental illness - using metabolic interventions to address conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and anxiety. Their results, including published case studies and the first inpatient study of the ketogenic diet for treatment-resistant mental illness, are compelling and potentially paradigm-shifting for clinical psychiatry.

But the science they have established has implications that extend far beyond treating illness…

If mitochondrial function determines neurotransmitter regulation, hormonal balance, inflammatory control, epigenetic expression, and stress-response capacity and if these processes are compromised by chronic stress, poor nutrition, sleep disruption, and circadian misalignment - then it follows that restoring and optimising metabolic health in people under chronic stress would enhance their psychological capacity even in the absence of diagnosable mental illness.

This is the application that matters for SEND parents, carers, and educators. Most of these individuals are not mentally ill - they are biologically depleted:

Their mitochondrial function is compromised by years of chronic stress, disrupted sleep, and inadequate nutritional support

Their HPA axes are dysregulated

Their inflammatory markers are elevated

Their insulin sensitivity may be impaired

They don’t need a diagnosis - they need their hardware restored.

And the Brivio et al. (2022) research suggests the direct mechanistic link: mitochondrial efficiency is what separates resilient organisms from vulnerable ones under chronic stress. Resilient animals didn’t just survive because they had better psychology. They survived because their mitochondria were more metabolically efficient - better at producing energy, more capable of recycling damaged components, more effective at maintaining cellular function under sustained pressure.

This is the biological definition of anti-fragility and it is built on metabolic health.

Metabolic psychology, applied not as treatment but as preventative capacity-building, provides the grounding that anti-fragility requires for maximal effect. Without it, you’re asking people to grow stronger from pressure while the very biology that enables adaptation is falling apart.

The Hardware & Software Problem

An analogy I have come up with which I believe makes this immediately intuitive and accessible, albeit slightly ineloquent, is “the hardware – software comparison”:

Think of human beings as living computers.

We have software - our minds, consciousness, psychological processes and will

We have hardware - our physical biology, brains, nervous systems and metabolic machinery

Just like a computer, the software must run on the hardware. You can have the most sophisticated, elegant software ever created, but if the hardware is poorly maintained, degraded, or under-resourced, or incompatible - that software cannot execute correctly. It crashes, it lags, it produces errors… Not because the software is flawed, but because the hardware can’t support it – the software cannot work independently of the hardware regardless of how brilliant it might be.

The human mind works identically. Emotional regulation, decision-making, patience, empathy, creativity, problem-solving - all of this psychological “software” must run across the biology of the brain and body. If that biology is metabolically compromised, the software cannot function as designed, regardless of how brilliant it might be.

Palmer’s research explains why at the cellular level: if mitochondria are dysfunctional, the production of neurotransmitters is disrupted, hormonal regulation is impaired, inflammation is poorly modulated, and gene expression is altered. These aren’t psychological problems - they’re hardware problems producing psychological symptoms.

Ede’s work explains the dietary contribution: if the brain is chronically exposed to glucose instability, insulin resistance, and inflammatory dietary compounds, its capacity to produce energy reliably and efficiently degrades over time. Again - hardware degradation producing software malfunction.

This is why conventional well-being interventions so often fail people under chronic pressure. They are almost exclusively software interventions - cognitive behavioural techniques, mindfulness practices, positive psychology exercises, therapeutic frameworks. These tools have genuine, evidence-based value, but they are being deployed on hardware that has been degraded by months or years of metabolic stress, and that negatively impacts their effectiveness…

No amount of software optimisation overcomes a hardware problem.

Metabolic psychology says: fix the hardware... Restore mitochondrial function, hormonal regulation, neurotransmitter synthesis, inflammatory balance, sleep architecture, and circadian rhythm. Then the psychological tools have something solid to run on and they work dramatically better.

This isn’t a rejection of psychology or pharmaceutical support. It’s recognizing that mental health rests (mechanistically) on a metabolic foundation and because of this, you MUST address both – psychology and biology. When this is followed, the conditions for genuine anti-fragility emerge - where the whole system can grow in response to pressure rather than being ground down by it!

SPIRE — What Whole-Person Anti-Fragility Looks Like In Practice

If metabolic psychology is the enabler of anti-fragility, we still need a framework for what anti-fragility looks like across the whole person. This is where the SPIRE model, developed by Harvard psychologist Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, becomes extraordinarily useful.

SPIRE identifies five interconnected dimensions of human well-being — what Ben-Shahar calls “wholebeing”:

S piritual - purpose, meaning, and connection to something beyond oneself

P hysical - honouring the body and understanding its profound capacity to affect the mind

I ntellectual - curiosity, learning, growth, and stretching the mind

R elational - meaningful connections with others and with oneself

Emotional - cultivating positive emotions and navigating painful ones with resilience

Ben-Shahar’s insight is that genuine well-being requires attention to all five dimensions. They’re interconnected, and neglecting any one of these undermines the others.

SPIRE is a powerful model. but here’s what’s typically missing from how it’s applied: every single dimension is metabolically dependent. Each requires functional biological hardware to operate. When we understand this through the lens of Metabolic Psychology, the hardware-software analogy transforms SPIRE from an aspirational framework into an actionable, evidence-grounded strategy for building anti-fragility.

Spiritual well-being requires the cognitive clarity for deep reflection on meaning and purpose. When the brain is metabolically impaired - fogged by neuroinflammation, exhausted by HPA axis dysregulation, starved of stable energy by insulin resistance - the capacity for presence and connection to purpose is severely diminished. Palmer’s research shows that when mitochondria are dysfunctional, higher-order cognitive processes are among the first to be suppressed as the brain prioritises basic survival functions. A SEND parent/carer/educator running on fractured sleep, unstable blood sugar, and chronically dysregulated cortisol doesn’t have the neurological bandwidth for existential reflection. They’re in survival mode - not because they lack spiritual depth, but because their hardware can’t resource it. Restore mitochondrial function and metabolic stability, and the capacity for spiritual engagement - and the sustaining sense of meaning that accompanies it - returns.

Physical well-being is the most obviously metabolic dimension, but also the most misunderstood in this context. For chronically stressed SEND parents/carers/educators, “physical well-being” cannot mean adding gym sessions to an already impossible schedule. It means addressing what Palmer identifies as the foundational lifestyle factors that directly affect mitochondrial function: restoring circadian rhythm, managing cortisol, rebuilding sleep architecture, and providing the body with the nutrients it needs to repair - following Ede’s framework of nourish, protect, and energise. Physical well-being, properly understood, isn’t another demand on an overwhelmed person - it’s the biological foundation that makes meeting every other demand possible.

Intellectual well-being - curiosity, creative problem-solving, cognitive flexibility - requires executive function and working memory. These are among the first capabilities suppressed under chronic allostatic load. Kinlein & Karatsoreos’ research demonstrated that circadian-disrupted animals showed morphological changes to prefrontal cortical neurons - the very structures responsible for executive function - similar to those produced by chronic restraint stress. Under sustained pressure, the brain conserves energy by shutting down “luxury” functions: creativity, curiosity, long-term strategic thinking. It defaults to reactive survival processing. This is why so many SEND parents/carers/educators describe feeling like they’ve “lost themselves.” The parts of their mind that engaged with ideas, interests, and growth have been metabolically mothballed. Restoring mitochondrial health doesn’t just improve mood - it literally re-enables cognitive capabilities that chronic stress has switched off.

Relational well-being depends on emotional regulation, empathy, patience, and the capacity to be fully present with another person. Each is metabolically expensive. Palmer’s research demonstrates that mitochondria directly regulate the neurotransmitters - serotonin, dopamine, acetylcholine - that underpin social cognition and emotional connection. When hardware is compromised, people snap at partners, withdraw from friendships, and lack bandwidth for the relational connection they desperately need. Research consistently identifies social connection as one of the strongest predictors of overall well-being. The withdrawal isn’t a choice - it’s biological triage - the brain protecting its remaining metabolic resources by cutting “non-essential” functions. Restore the metabolic foundation, and relational capacity returns.

Emotional well-being - the ability to experience positive emotions and navigate painful ones without being overwhelmed, may be the most directly metabolic dimension. Neurotransmitter production, emotional regulation circuitry, and stress response modulation are biological processes requiring metabolic resources to function. The Wu-Chung et al. caregiver study found a direct correlation between mitochondrial respiratory capacity and daily positive affect - establishing that emotional well-being has a measurable bioenergetic foundation. When metabolic resources are depleted, emotional volatility, numbness, anxiety, or despair are not character flaws - they are symptoms of hardware under-performance.

The conclusion is inescapable: you cannot build anti-fragility across the SPIRE dimensions through software alone. No amount of therapy, training, or pharmaceutical intervention will produce genuine growth in spiritual, intellectual, relational, or emotional well-being if the metabolic hardware those functions depend on is degraded.

Fix the hardware and the result is that the software doesn’t just run - it evolves. The person doesn’t just cope - they grow. That is anti-fragility with metabolic psychology grounding, and that is what maximal effect looks like.

Implications — What This Means For How We Support People

If you work in commissioning, education leadership, health services, social care, charity provision, or any role touching the lives of SEND families and professionals, this evidence should fundamentally shift how you think about well-being support.

The current model - offering psychological interventions, resilience training, and pharmaceutical management to people whose biological infrastructure is deteriorating - isn’t just ineffective, it’s the wrong order of operations. It’s software on broken hardware and when it inevitably fails, the people it was supposed to help are left believing the failure is theirs.

A metabolic psychology approach doesn’t reject existing support - it completes it. It says: restore the biological foundation first, so that the cognitive, emotional, relational, and spiritual capabilities people need can actually function. Then build upward - not toward mere survival, but toward genuine anti-fragility, where people grow in capability and capacity in the face of sustained demand.

The science established by Palmer, Ede, and the broader metabolic psychiatry research community demonstrates that:

1. The brain is a metabolic organ. Its functional capacity - including every aspect of psychological well-being - depends on mitochondrial health, blood sugar stability, inflammatory balance, hormonal regulation, and circadian integrity (Palmer, 2022; Ede, 2024).

2. Chronic stress systematically degrades these metabolic foundations. Sustained HPA axis activation, allostatic load accumulation, sleep disruption, and circadian misalignment damage the very biology that resilience depends on (McEwen & Stellar, 1993; Kinlein & Karatsoreos (2020); Mountcastle et al., 2023).

3. Metabolic efficiency is what separates resilience from vulnerability under chronic stress. At the cellular level, the ability to maintain mitochondrial function and energy production under sustained pressure determines whether an organism grows or breaks down (Brivio et al., 2022).

4. Willpower cannot overcome degraded biology. Self-regulatory functions depend on a limited energy supply that chronic stress depletes (Picard & McEwen, 2018).

5. Pharmaceutical interventions often manage symptoms while potentially compounding the underlying metabolic dysfunction through weight gain, insulin resistance, and inflammatory effects (Pillinger et al. 2025; Moncrieff et al., 2023).

6. Restoring metabolic health provides the biological foundation on which psychological tools, spiritual practices, relational connection, and emotional regulation can actually function - the hardware is intrinsically linked to the software, not separate.

This is not a fringe theory - it is an emerging, evidence-based paradigm supported by researchers at Harvard, McLean Hospital, Columbia University, UCL, and institutions worldwide, and its application to chronically stressed populations - not as treatment for mental illness, but as the foundation for building anti-fragility - may represent one of the most important untapped opportunities in SEND family and professional support.

Neither willpower nor pharmaceuticals address the metabolic root. One asks the degraded system to try harder, whereas the other manages downstream symptoms while often compounding the underlying dysfunction. Metabolic psychology addresses the foundation itself – the biological hardware on which everything else depends.

SEND parents, carers, and educators don’t just need to survive the stress and strain of SEND care/education - they deserve to grow through it and thrive, and the outcomes of the SEND children in their care depend on doing better than ‘just getting by’.

References

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